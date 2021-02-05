4-H for all: February celebrates much-loved organization

There are 4-H clubs and activities in every county in Nebraska – York included; in York county last year 259 youth were 4-H Club members.
In celebration of a nonprofit program that has affected the lives of countless youth, February has been declared Nebraska 4-H Month. Each week 4-H’ers take part in activities to promote 4-H – and have fun. Each week contributors to 4-H will be recognized, including staff, donors and volunteers.
“That’s a big part of 4-H – pairing kids with positive adult role models,” said Tanya Crawford, York-Polk Counties Extension Educator specializing in 4-H Youth Development. “We are encouraging them to thank our volunteers.” Both individuals and businesses offer their leadership and knowledge to 4-H youth; there are 48 volunteer 4-H leaders in York County alone, but volunteer opportunities stretch far beyond being a club leader. 4-H also benefits from monetary donations. These donors will also be recognized for their contributions to area youth. Community members can also show their support of the York county 4- H program by dining out at Wendy’s of York 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. February 17 and 24. Ten percent of the proceeds goes to the York County 4-H Program.
4-H’ers will show their own enthusiasm for the organization during Spirit Day Friday, February 19. “We’re encouraging kids to wear their 4-H shirts to school,” Crawford said, among other activities being organized to show off 4-H spirit.
The month also means a major push for enrollment. Club membership is open to kids between the ages of eight and 18 as of January 1 of the current year. Younger kids can get involved, too, in the Clover Kids program, which is open to youth ages five-seven. Participation in clubs requires enrollment, which is done online. Crawford said York County Extension can help with enrollment. “We encourage people to come into the office. We’ll help you and walk you through it.”
While 4-H also has school enrichment and other programs, club membership adds an additional and major facet to the organization. “Once you’re enrolled you start to receive information [about programming and events],” Crawford said. “If you’re not enrolled, you don’t get that information.” Lane Perdue and his sister Annah are both 4-H members; their younger brother Bennett is a Clover Kid. They belong to the same club their mother Karah Perdue belonged to growing up in York County, Karah said. Besides spending quality time with family members, friendships with people from local 4-H and beyond are also forged, whether a kid or adult. “You make a lot of new friends,” Lane said.
The Purdue family said they love the fair, but enrollment offers more than fair-related activities. “4-H is more than just the fair. We have a lot of different parts,” Crawford said. Lane said he recommends others join 4-H. “It is a good idea,” he said. “You learn more things depending on what you do.” Year-round 4-H’ers can participate in workshops and other activities. Over 150 projects covering a wide variety of activities have something for every kid.