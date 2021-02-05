4-H for all: February celebrates much-loved organization

The month also means a major push for enrollment. Club membership is open to kids between the ages of eight and 18 as of January 1 of the current year. Younger kids can get involved, too, in the Clover Kids program, which is open to youth ages five-seven. Participation in clubs requires enrollment, which is done online. Crawford said York County Extension can help with enrollment. “We encourage people to come into the office. We’ll help you and walk you through it.”

While 4-H also has school enrichment and other programs, club membership adds an additional and major facet to the organization. “Once you’re enrolled you start to receive information [about programming and events],” Crawford said. “If you’re not enrolled, you don’t get that information.” Lane Perdue and his sister Annah are both 4-H members; their younger brother Bennett is a Clover Kid. They belong to the same club their mother Karah Perdue belonged to growing up in York County, Karah said. Besides spending quality time with family members, friendships with people from local 4-H and beyond are also forged, whether a kid or adult. “You make a lot of new friends,” Lane said.