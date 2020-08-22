2020 Yorkfest coronation to renew tradition

The Yorkfest Royalty Coronation will have another change of scenery this year, harkening back to tradition.
For the first time in four years, there will be a Yorkfest King and Queen Coronation Luncheon at the York Country Club. The event will be Friday, September 11, at the height of the Yorkfest celebration.
Yorkfest Royalty Committee Chair Jack Vincent said the main motivating factor in the venue change is tradition. “For years and years it had been at Chances ‘R’ or the Country Club,” he explained. Other factors came into play as well, Vincent said. “It can be difficult for some of our aging kings and queens to stand on the pavement. On 90-degree days staying outside in the open is difficult, and it was kind of an awkward location.”
Yorkfest King and Queen has been an element of the community since 1979. In recent years, the coronation has shifted spots; in 2017 Rosalie Hillmer and Mike Lucas crowned on Sixth Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues. Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth were crowned in the Holthus Convention Center lobby in 2018. The most recent coronation (2019) was on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library, the newly-minted royalty being Jerome and LeVauna Weismann.
The last time Yorkfest Coronation landed at the York Country Club was 2016 when Deb Stuhr and Jason Hirschfeld were crowned.
Tradition and pomp will abound at the 2020 Yorkfest Royalty coronation. Past royalty in attendance will be recognized and introduced. This year’s luncheon will also feature a slide presentation, put together by Brandi Pohl and Marj Steever.
Following lunch, the Weismanns will offer thoughts on their experiences as 2019 Yorkfest Royalty.
Master of ceremonies – and 2016 Yorkfest King – Hirschfeld will introduce the 2020 royalty.
“We try to recognize those people who have been icons in the community,” Vincent said. “All of the people on the ballot were well-known or well-deserving.”
The Yorkfest Royalty selection process began when nominations were accepted back in June. By the end of the nomination phase, organizers had plenty of well-known and well-deserving nominees. “When the nomination committee went out to the Community (all of York County since we are the Greater York Area Chamber of Commerce) rather than just the City of York, we were absolutely amazed that 17 nominations were submitted,“ Vincent said. “The nominations showed unbelievable achievements from those who were recommended for the honor.”
July was balloting. Those on the ballot were voted on by the York Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, and past and present Yorkfest Royalty. “I think the York community will be very proud of those who were chosen as the 2020 royalty,” Vincent said.
The royalty selection process culminates with the big announcement of 2020 royalty at the York Country Club September 11. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the event. Secure a spot by calling the York Chamber of Commerce at 402-362-5531 by Friday, September 4. The meal costs $15, and can be paid for with cash, check or credit card. The main dish will be Chicken Dijon.