2020 Yorkfest coronation to renew tradition

The Yorkfest Royalty Coronation will have another change of scenery this year, harkening back to tradition.

For the first time in four years, there will be a Yorkfest King and Queen Coronation Luncheon at the York Country Club. The event will be Friday, September 11, at the height of the Yorkfest celebration.

Yorkfest Royalty Committee Chair Jack Vincent said the main motivating factor in the venue change is tradition. “For years and years it had been at Chances ‘R’ or the Country Club,” he explained. Other factors came into play as well, Vincent said. “It can be difficult for some of our aging kings and queens to stand on the pavement. On 90-degree days staying outside in the open is difficult, and it was kind of an awkward location.”

Yorkfest King and Queen has been an element of the community since 1979. In recent years, the coronation has shifted spots; in 2017 Rosalie Hillmer and Mike Lucas crowned on Sixth Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues. Todd Kirshenbaum and LaMoine Roth were crowned in the Holthus Convention Center lobby in 2018. The most recent coronation (2019) was on the lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library, the newly-minted royalty being Jerome and LeVauna Weismann.

The last time Yorkfest Coronation landed at the York Country Club was 2016 when Deb Stuhr and Jason Hirschfeld were crowned.

Tradition and pomp will abound at the 2020 Yorkfest Royalty coronation. Past royalty in attendance will be recognized and introduced. This year’s luncheon will also feature a slide presentation, put together by Brandi Pohl and Marj Steever.