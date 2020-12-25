2020 – A year like no other

Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a week-long series that will look at all the momentous things that happened in this incredible, historic year of 2020.
YORK – When the clock struck midnight and the year became 2020, many were excited about the start of a new decade.
The thought of 2020 seemed to be full of promise and excitement, a time to turn another page in history.
But as the year progressed, not only did the pages of history turn, the book was nearly thrown out of the window as many unprecedented events unfolded before everyone’s disbelieving eyes.
January began with several promising things – the completion of the quiet zone project, the start of the second phase of the downtown revitalization project, the completion of the majority of the courthouse expansion/renovation project and the college’s record enrollment figures.
Then, in early January, strange occurrences began in the sky as locals and many along a swath across the state began to see hundreds of drones in the evening hours for more than a week. So much attention was being paid to the odd appearances – especially because no one claimed responsibility and the federal government claimed to not know who was behind this strange situation. Local law enforcement issued pleas to area residents to not shoot at the flying objects, as some had threatened to do. And then just as fast as they arrived . . . the sightings stopped. And the mystery continued.
February arrived and with it came talk about a mysterious virus in other places in the world. But in the last week of February, Laura McDougall (Four Corners Health Department director) sat before the York County Commissioners and issued a warning that the virus – strangely called COVID-19 – would make its way to York County. And she warned that it would likely create public health, social and economic challenges.
March came in like lion and roared out like a monster. It was March 12, when York General Health Care Services announced there would be changes to patient visitation practices and protocol within its campuses. It was March 17 when everything started to change – city council and county board agendas were pared back to reduce the size of crowds at meetings, the city made a plan to close facilities to the public, visits to the county jail ended and school was “temporarily closed until the end of the weekend so plans for the future can be made.”
On March 19, the county closed the main floor offices in the courthouse and the York schools closed with a plan for it to remain that way until April 3.
Toilet paper became a hot commodity and city public works staff had to make public recommendations on how to not harm the city’s sewer system. The county made a response plan and the Nebraska Department of Education told the state’s schools to prepare for “alternative learning” by March 23.
On March 20, the first online community sector meeting was held via Zoom (a term not many had heard of before but now recognize to be a part of common life). The way funerals were held radically changed and the York movie theater closed its doors.
On March 21, disaster declarations for the city and the county were signed and the city’s mayor asked bars and restaurants to please limit the number of people they allowed in their facilities. The ethanol plant near York began manufacturing hand sanitizer and many local groups began sewing face masks.
Online learning began for all students in the area and health care facilities were closed to the public – creating the need for many “visits through closed windows.” Churches began closing and the schools began outdoor food distribution programs for students. On March 25, the York Public School closed indefinitely, for onsite learning.
On March 31, it was announced that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in York County. And on that same day, the 10-person rule was put into place for the entire state.
The month of April showcased many efforts to “deal with” the situation at hand – as gatherings were no longer permitted, many businesses were closed to the public, many public services were no longer available. “Cruise nights” began popping up in York and all the surrounding smaller communities. The use of Plexiglass boomed as clear shields were installed at the courthouse and in nearly every business to create a barrier between workers and the public. Playgrounds were officially closed, all public meetings were held remotely via Zoom, prom was cancelled and people began to learn how to learn while sitting in front of a computer.
With graduation cancelled in May, a major effort was undertaken as large signs showcasing the photos of every single YHS senior were hung throughout the downtown. “Joy rides” were created as a way to honor the students.
Kindergarteners got visits from their teachers, in their front yards, who brought along their little graduation certificates. “Prayer Walks” began as a way for people to worship together – while still socially distancing.
Many people planted their first-ever gardens and the National Guard assisted with food commodity distribution (which garnered record response).
The end of May did come with somewhat of a relief – a slight loosening of restrictions which allowed for limited funerals, weddings and other gatherings to take place in some fashion.
In June, it was decided that the ballfield complex in York would remain closed for the season and that the swimming pool would eventually be opened. The York County Courthouse was overwhelmed with people from all around the state, as the only open and operating DMV office in a county courthouse was open here.
With the start of June also began movements around the nation regarding issues surrounding racial equality. This movement also reached York, as a number of “protestors” stood outside the courthouse, holding signs and stating their feelings about the issue. It was a peaceful event, unlike many across the nation where violence broke out.
June 28 marked a big day as a unique high school graduation was held in the Levitt Stadium.
When July began, life slowly seemed to feel like things were somewhat becoming a “new normal.” Events were starting to happen – with limited numbers – and protective protocol was being promoted on a daily basis. A “prom” of sorts was held for the local juniors and seniors and the city council ended its Zoom meetings, returning back to the chambers. But with that sense of “new normalcy” also started a slow trend of more COVID cases in the community.
In August, the York County Fair was held – the main events were the 4-H livestock shows. And preparations began for the kids to go back to school – back to the school buildings, in person. The idea of kids wearing masks all day went from being unbelievable to eventually commonplace and protocol. And during this month, it was announced that the city’s sales tax revenue was steadily coming in, the unemployment figures were going back to where they were before the start of the pandemic, and the city had a surplus of funds. At the same time, the county’s felony case numbers were rising and more and more people continued a months-long trend of getting hefty speeding tickets for driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80.
September saw no Husker football and the state entered Phase 4 regarding directed health measures. The Yorkfest celebration was held and the county/city 150th anniversary was celebrated with the opening of the time capsule that had been buried by the community center.
Unfortunately, the first COVID-related death was confirmed in York County on Sept. 15.
When October arrived, an uptick in COVID-19 cases began with warnings from health officials that this was the start of the “second wave” of the virus. There were also concerns about security issues – around the nation – regarding the upcoming General Election. Meanwhile, the city’s fiscal year ended with historic high sales tax receipts. The Daddy/Daughter Dance, which had been postponed in the spring, was held. And the kids got to go trick-or-treating downtown.
The election highlighted the start of November, with many local races being decided – including those for York Mayor, York City Council, Henderson Mayor, York School Board and many other local/state/national positions, as of course, the presidency. With a record turn-out, thousands of York County residents voted (as was seen around the country).
In November, the McCool Junction football team won its first ever state championship and new winter activity guidelines were issued for spectators as COVID case numbers continued to rise.
New directed health measures were eventually put into place, due to surging cases, and the health district’s risk dial moved to red for the first time. On Nov. 24, the city’s health board approved a mask mandate for everyone entering public places. Meanwhile, the governor warned that if hospitalizations continued to increase, much tighter restrictions would be put in place.
In late November, an ice storm hit the area, causing incredible amounts of tree damage. The city responded with more than a week of free debris dumping at the landfill – and the response coming in as tonnage.
December has seen a number of significant moments as well. York High School won state one act, Santa visited with local kids in his COVID-safe hut by the library and Small Business Saturday was a huge success. The city council had its reorganizational meeting and the swearing in of newly-elected officials.
As Christmas nears, the case numbers are starting to slightly decrease and the risk dial category for this health district has gone down to the yellow category.
With only one week left in this most historic year, one can hope for a nice, uneventful holiday week – with no more unprecedented events.