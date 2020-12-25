2020 – A year like no other

On March 20, the first online community sector meeting was held via Zoom (a term not many had heard of before but now recognize to be a part of common life). The way funerals were held radically changed and the York movie theater closed its doors.

On March 21, disaster declarations for the city and the county were signed and the city’s mayor asked bars and restaurants to please limit the number of people they allowed in their facilities. The ethanol plant near York began manufacturing hand sanitizer and many local groups began sewing face masks.

Online learning began for all students in the area and health care facilities were closed to the public – creating the need for many “visits through closed windows.” Churches began closing and the schools began outdoor food distribution programs for students. On March 25, the York Public School closed indefinitely, for onsite learning.

On March 31, it was announced that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in York County. And on that same day, the 10-person rule was put into place for the entire state.