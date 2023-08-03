YORK — Over the course of time competition between siblings has quite normal for families. Whether it be a friendly Thanksgiving football game between family members, or a intense game of pick up basketball against your brother. For the Cast family they crank sibling rivalry to the extreme.

The Cast family had quadruplets determine who had the best dairy cows in the Dairy Show. Alex, Ben, Grant and Olivia Cast got the show started with all four in the Senior Dairy Cattle Showmanship. The lone daughter of the quadruplets would get the first laugh by winning the Senior Showmanship.

They were not the only Cast in the Dairy Show. Their little brother, Henry Cast, showed off his goat in the Clover Kid Dairy Goat Class. Most of the quadruplets would go head to head in the dairy cattle section of the show.

The Dairy Show was one of three livestock shows for Thursday’s lineup. The publics first day of the fair started with the Sheep and Meat Goat Show. Following the opening show across in the Small Animal Barn was the Poultry Show.

Today the fair is having the Bucket Calf and Beef Show starting at 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center. Then at the Small Animal Barn at 1 p.m. starts the Rabbit Show.

The final show will be the Swine Show at event center on Saturday. The exhibitors will start to show the pigs at 10 a.m. For more information about the schedule of the fair visit www.yorkcountyfair.com.