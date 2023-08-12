YORK — Rockin’ for a Reason.

It’s the credo of Zephyr Fest, and the name of a nonprofit started by organizers.

The music festival returns to the York County Fairgrounds on Sept. 23, the third incarnation of an event that offers attendees a variety of music styles and donates thousands of dollars to area charities.

Mark Sulzle of York, festival organizer and member of local band Iron Zephyr, said proceeds from this year’s event will go to the York Teammates program. The inaugural concert in 2021 donated $10,000 to the recently-opened Peyton Parker Lane Playground project. In 2022, organizers were able to donate $15,000 to the Soaring for C Foundation.

“It was really quite the festival,” Sulzle said, noting Soaring for C’s dedication to offering help in the mental health realm. “Some compelling stories on the stage.”

Sulzle and other organizers partnered with local nonprofit Bridge the Gap for the first two festivals. When other commitments left Bridge the Gap unable to participate fully this year, Sulzle, his band and a few others formed Rockin’ for a Reason.

“Our band and a few others that are involved, we decided ‘let’s just start a nonprofit,’” he said during an interview at the News-Times office.

This year’s headliner is rising country musician Luke Wells. Also in the lineup are the aforementioned Iron Zephyr, The Kyle Sayler Band, Paisty Jenny, Dudes Gone Rude and Monsters at Bay. Every act is from Nebraska. “We’re pulling in people from around the state,” Sulzle said.

“It’s important for people to know there’s a variety of music. You got country-ish, variety, 90s rock, chill vibes,” he said. “A good mix. That’s the point, there’s something for everybody.”

And “there’s something for everybody” extends beyond music, too. This year the festival will feature a bounce house, inflatable slide and face painting — new this year after organizers received feedback after the first two concerts.

“It’s family friendly,” Sulzle said.

“The best part is this,” he added, pointing at the pricing portion of concert poster — a free will offering is the only ask for admission.

“You don’t have to have a big wad of money to come and have a good time,” he said. “If you’re like me, I raised five kids, it can be hard to get a ticket for everybody. This way you can come and give what you can. And everybody can be there.”

Sulzle thanked events sponsors, noting, “The community sponsors and businesses pay to put this on.”

The event will have five to six food trucks, while it’s BYOB — bring your own beverages (including alcohol). Attendees can also bring lawn chairs, blankets or anything else to sit back and have a good time.

“Our goal is to do this every year, make it a community tradition,” he said. “And we want it to grow.”