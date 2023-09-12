Tuesday, Sept. 12

Exeter-Milligan K-5 students will attend a Marionette Performance in Friend on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Lincoln Food Bank will distribute food from the St. John Lutheran Church fellowship hall on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

Maile’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. The current book is “God Pretty in the Tobasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 starting at 9 a.m.

The York Senior Center will hold their Works in Progress on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Pitch will be played at the York Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

The one-hour multimedia program called “Riders on the Orphan Train” is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kan. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore.

Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history. To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to undeserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program “Orphan Trains to Nebraska” in September. The program will come to Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Fillmore Central will take school pictures on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to Teacher In-Service.

The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

The Centennial Quiz Bowl Team will compete in the Seward Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

York FFA members will attend Husker Harvest Day in Grand Island on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Centennial Board of Education Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 8 p.m. A Tax Request Hearing will follow and then the Board of Education will meet following the hearings in the CPS-1 Board Room.

Classes at McCool Jct. will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 due to PLC Staff Development.

A screening of the movie “My Ascension” will be held at the Rivoli Theater in Seward on Wednesday, Sept. 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. “My Ascension” is the story of the day that changed one teenager’s life, who had struggled with anxiety and depression. It’s a story of hope to help fight suicide. Attendees will also learn about valuable resources to help keep teens safe. The screening is promoted through Four Corners Health Department.

Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.

Come and get creative at Stromsburg Public Library’s Design a Bookmark Craft Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Open to the community.

Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

The Cross County FCCLA will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the FCS Room.

The Jostens rep will meet with Cross County seniors to order caps and gowns and sophomores to order class rings on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10:11 a.m.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Meetings facilitated by John Glassburner at the Congregational Church.

The Seward Family Medical Center will be offering drive-thru community flu vaccinations for ages 18 & older. The drive-thru vaccine process is quick and easy! A staff member will complete your paperwork electronically for you while you wait in your car. Simply drive up, roll down your window, pull up your sleeve and receive your shot. Form line heading East on Bradford Street. Bring your insurance card; Must be 18 year or older to receive drive-thru vaccine; Please wear short sleeves; Please wear your mask; One shot per each window of the vehicle. Please note: All flu shot events are while supplies last. Patients age 18 must have parent/guardian present.

Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Sept. 14 starting at 9 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 14 starting at 1 p.m.

Brisket Cook-Off — Calling all barbecue enthusiasts and foodies! Get ready for a sizzling showdown of flavors at the McLean Beef Brisket Cook Off, hosted in York on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. Come and indulge in the smoky, mouthwatering goodness of expertly cooked brisket and experience a night of food, music, and prizes. This cook off is all about celebrating the art of grilling and your taste buds will thank you! Tickets on sale now at www.mcleanbeef.com or In Store. $20 Tickets get you a brisket meal, people’s choice judging and chance to win McLean Beef merch & meat!

Friday, Sept. 15

ATTENTION MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: York Parks & Rec wants to welcome you to the Community Center for an after-hours party on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 — 9 p.m.! We will be eating snacks, watching a movie, swimming and playing games in the gym. This will be a night you do not want to miss! Open to all kids in grades 6 — 8.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

A Depot Fried Chicken Feed will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Town Hall in downtown McCool Jct. starting at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken.

A Wine Tasting will be held on Smitty’s Back Patio in McCool on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m.

A Classic Car Show will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 4 p.m. at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool.

‘Aint’ Dead Yet!’ will perform in the Kerry’s Parking Lot from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward will host Fridays for You on Friday, Sept. 15 at noon featuring Barb Koester, RN with the Four Corners Health Department speaking on “Aging with Confidence: Stepping On Program & My Mobility”. Did you know that 1 in 4 adults that are 65+ will live to 90+? Now is the time to make a plan to stay independent, for yourself, at home, and in your community. Learn about ways to stay safe at home and in your neighborhood with a plan for home safety, driving safety and individual safety. A light lunch will be provided. Please RSVP by Sept. 8 by calling 402.646.4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.

Game Night Mexican Train Dominoes will be held at Espressions in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m. Come and play a new game or bring along an old one.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 9 a.m.

Pitch and Rummikub will be played at the York Senior Center on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 1 p.m.

Sept. 15-20

The Leadership Center in Aurora is hosting it’s 3rd Annual T.L.C. Fall Art Workshop on Sept. 15 – 20. Registration is now open and a full list of instructors can be found on The Leadership Center website.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Pour Horse Coffee Cart will be in McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the McCool Town Hall.

The McCool Jct. Mustang Roundup Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Main Street. Line up starts at 9 a.m.

The Church Ladies Lunch will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during Mustang Round Up.

Kona Ice will be at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bounce Houses will be found on the Village Green along with a Dunk Booth on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The FFA Petting Barn will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Live Animal Barn.

A Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 2 p.m.

Food Trucks including Coolers, Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Squeeze will be in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 1 p.m.

The McCool Fire Department Water Play Time for Kids will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 – 3 p.m.

The McCool Booster Club Dodgeball Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Old Gym starting at 4:30 p.m.

The McCool Fire Department BBQ Cook Off will be held in downtown McCool on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m.

A Kids Movie, “Moana” will be shown upstairs in the McCool Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 to 10 p.m. The McCool Cheerleaders will provide childcare.

A Street Dance will be held downtown on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. featuring “The Blue Collar Band”.

The Seward Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. until noon on the courthouse square in Seward.

The Fairmont Community Club will hold Hold ‘Em in the Village on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m. Come and cruise the village for your best poker hand. Register at 6th and Main Street by 3:45 p.m. You must be present with a valid ID and sign a waiver. Rules and a map will be provided and three prizes awarded. $5 a hand. A Potluck will be held starting at 6 p.m. and come watch the Huskers at the Legion, kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Market on the Square will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 – 11 a.m. Market on the Square is held every Saturday from June 3 through Sept. 16. The Market is located on the square in Aurora at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot. All products sold are homemade or homegrown locally. If you are interested in having a booth at the Market on the Square please fill out a registration form at https://forms.gle/TkSyi37hb2NookPF6.

Come and Meet the Author, Bonnie Lacy, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at the Stromsburg Public Library.

Sunday, Sept. 17

A Pancake Feed will be held in the McCool Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Duck Races at the Bridge will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. The Ducks will be released at 1:30 p.m.

A Golf Cart Poker Run will be held all around McCool on Sunday, Sept. 17 starting at 2 p.m.

A Fish Fry will be held in the McCool Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

The Fillmore County Genealogical Society with cooperation from the City of Geneva, Fillmore County Historical Society and local volunteers will be hosting their Historic Cemetery Walk at the Geneva Public Cemetery, located at 6th and K Streets in Geneva, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Enter at the South Gate. A free will donation will be taken and refreshments will be served. Bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.

An Orphan Grain Train Fish/Brat Feed will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, School Gym in Utica. Fish, brats, red potatoes and pearl onions will be served along with a variety of salads and desserts. A freewill offering will be taken for helping OGT with shipping and warehouse expenses.

Sujo John was 81 floors high in the World Trade Center when the planes hit on September 11. He saw “death written on every face” when the South Tower imploded in front of him. “For the first time in my life, I was confronted by my mortality,” he said.” A Bible verse popped into his head: Romans 10:13, “Whoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Learn more about Sujo John’s heroic journey and realization that there is more to life than materialism. A motivational speaker, he now shares his story of hope and resilience with audiences worldwide. Sujo is also the founder of YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization fighting modern slavery worldwide through advocacy, rescue, and rehabilitation. John will speak in York on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at New Heights Church, 1522 S. Grant Avenue. He’ll speak again at York University’s Campbell Center at 6:30 p.m. at E. 10th and Mayhew Avenue. The community is invited to both events.

Please join the First Presbyterian Church in York on Sunday, Sept. 17 after the church service to celebrate Dale’s many years of beautiful music he provided for the church. Cookies and beverages will be served. Church will start at 10:30 a.m. Thank you Dale for the many years of beautiful music.

Monday, Sept. 18

The Fillmore Central Hospital Behavioral Health Services: Still Going, Still Growing meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 from 4 – 5 p.m. in the Pavilion Group Room. This group is open to all prior members of the Senior Behavioral Health Treatment Programs. This provides an opportunity to check in with one another, maintain support for each other and continue working on ongoing relapse prevention and resiliency. They are able to enjoy each other’s company while enjoying refreshments and stories about the successes and challenges of maintaining good mental health. Call Kelly Davis at 402.759.3192 to get signed up.

On site AA meetings will be held at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions, please contact: 402-759-3192.

A Blood Drive will be held in Aurora on Monday, Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Contact Julie at 402.631.3442 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Lisa’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The current book is “A Spell for Chameleon” by Piers Anthony.

The Stromsburg Public Library will hold a board meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 18 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

Bridge and Dominos will be played at the York Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 18 starting at 1 p.m.

The Gresham Volunteer Fireman’s meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

A Blood Drive will be held in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Contact Julie at 402.631.3442 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Maile’s Book Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The current book is “God Pretty in the Tobasco Field” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Book Club will meet at the Stromsburg Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The Club is currently reading: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19 starting at 9 a.m.

The York Senior Center will hold their Works in Progress on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Pitch will be played at the York Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19 starting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

York will hold their Homecoming Spirit March on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

York will hold their Homecoming Bonfire on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

Chess Club will meet at Espressions in Aurora on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Come and hang out with fellow chess enthusiasts at Espressions.

The Stromsburg Public Library will hold Preschool Storytime on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20 starting at 1 p.m.

The Gresham Rural Fire Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the fire station.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Sisters from northeast Nebraska, Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present the Humanities Nebraska-sponsored program, “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail: Nebraska’s Outlaws” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This program will blend music, narrative verse, and PowerPoint to educate and entertain attendees about the characters and situations of the Western Movement, such as outlaws Doc Middleton and Kid Wade, as well as women who became entangled in webs of crime, livestock, and rustlers. This is the second of three monthly programs in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.

On Thursday, Sept. 21 Lisa Hurley or Emily Perry with the York County Development Corporation will hold a YCDC Traveling Office at the Benedict Community Center from 9 – 11 a.m. They will be available during that time if you have a business project you would like to discuss. Or you may call them at the YCDC Office in York at 402.362.3333 and make other arrangements.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Coffee and Crafts will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Espressions in Aurora. Bring your own craft project and meet others to craft and socialize.

The Stromsburg Public Library will hold Preschool Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 starting at 9 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 21 starting at 1 p.m.

The monthly meeting of the Seward Fourth of July Committee will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center in the West Fireplace Room. The meeting is open to the public. At the meeting, the committee plans to continue to review the recent 4th of July celebration and continue to plan for the 2024 Fourth of July. Co-chairmen are being appointed and assigned for various areas of responsibilities. The theme for the 2024 Seward Fourth of July is a salute to the “First Responders” The slogan is “Always Ready, Always There!” For more information or interest in volunteering- contact Clark Kolterman at clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or call 402-641-8522.

Baer’s Furniture, at 615 N Lincoln Ave., will host a Meet the Maker event on Thursday, Sept. 21. Come and meet Alex Adams, York native and woodworker at Type A Furniture from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Refreshments provided.

Friday, Sept. 22

York General Auxiliary will be hosting the 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 22. The tournament is a 4 person scramble (4 person or 2 person team options are available!) and will be held at the York Country Club. Team entry includes a welcome gift, light breakfast, lunch, carts, and fun! The event is open to all women interested in playing in the tournament. Businesses and professionals are invited to contribute to the tournament through sponsorship opportunities or donations prior to Sept. 8.

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in York will hold their annual Pumpkin Sale on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pumpkins, mums and hay bales will be available for purchase. No presales. Bring your own wagon for a faster checkout and the Kona Ice Truck will be on site during the sale. Proceeds to benefit the student body.

The York Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime of the York vs. Waverly Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22.

Children’s Storytime with Lisa will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at Espressions in Aurora. The event consists of a story and a craft for children ages 3-8 (a guardian must be present).

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Sept. 22 starting at 9 a.m.

Pitch and Rummikub will be played at the York Senior Center on Friday, Sept. 22 starting at 1 p.m.

The Utica Lions will hold a Burger Bash on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Centennial football field for the Centennial vs. Milford game. Serving will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs and other goodies will be available.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rockin’ for a Reason is hosting Zephyr Fest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 – 10:30 p.m. at York County Fairgrounds. The event is raising money for TeamMates of York. Headlining this year’s festival is “Luke Mills”. The festival will also feature the bands “Iron Zephyr”, “Paisty Jenny”, “Kyle Sayler”, “Dudes Gone Rude” and “Monsters at Bay”. This is a family friendly event, and the entry fee is a free will donation at the gate. You can give cash, check or Venmo. Give what you can towards a very worthy cause. Food trucks, a bouncy house, an inflatable slide, and face painting for the kids will be available. Alcohol is permitted BYOB! (Please drink responsibly) No alcohol will be for sale. Bring your lawn chairs, pop up tent, cooler with your favorite drinks and enjoy a great day of music, food and fun while supporting a great community cause, York TeamMates! Zephyr Fest will be an annual event with the proceeds going to a different cause in the York area every year. To learn more about Zephyr Fest, visit our Facebook page.

Game Night Mexican Train Dominoes will be held at Espressions in Aurora on Friday, Sept. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Come and play a new game or bring along an old one.

The Geneva Rotary Club is hosting an OKTOBERFEST fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Geneva City Park Bandstand. Enjoy six hours of music, featuring “Less Talk More Polka” from 6 to 9 p.m. and “Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons” from 9 p.m. to midnight, free for all ages! Burger and brat meal deals will be available, starting at 6 p.m. A beer garden with craft beers will open at 6 p.m. Plus, a stein holding competition will be held, starting at 9 p.m. All funds raised during the event will be matched by the Fillmore County Foundation’s Earl & Jessie Wilkins Fund, which will be used to construct a roof over the bandstand stage.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Calling all Beatles fans!! Yesterday and Today: the interactive Beatles experience will be at the Geneva City Auditorium (theater) on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Plan to be there!! More details to follow.

Raise your hand if you love a Czech Dinner! A Czech Dinner fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geneva United Methodist Church in Geneva. Serving roast pork, sauerkraut, potato dumplings, Bohemian rye bread, liver dumpling soup and kolaches. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Monday, Sept. 25

On site AA meetings will be held at the Fillmore County Hospital Conference Center on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance. For questions, please contact: 402-759-3192.

Raise your hand if you love a Czech Dinner! A Czech Dinner fundraiser will be held on Monday, Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geneva United Methodist Church in Geneva. Serving roast pork, sauerkraut, potato dumplings, Bohemian rye bread, liver dumpling soup and kolaches. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

Bridge and Dominos will be played at the York Senior Center on Monday, Sept. 25 starting at 1 p.m.

Fillmore County Hospital Auxiliary will hold their 62nd Annual Salad Luncheon and More Card Party and Luncheon on Monday, Sept. 25 at the Father Ulenberg Hall in Geneva from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Door prizes and raffle drawings will take place before the cards start at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at Weaver Pharmacy, Cumberlands, York State Bank or at the door on the 25th and are $10 each. Proceeds from the luncheon will go to the Healthcare Scholarship Fund which are awarded to Fillmore County residents seeking secondary education in a variety of healthcare/medical fields for up to four years. Please support this event which has the theme of a “Husker Tailgate” this year. Carry out is available and all businesses and men are most welcome. Wear red!

The Gresham Community Club will meet on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center.

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Sept. 25 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Geneva Farmer’s Market will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. in downtown Geneva.

The Geneva Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

VIBE @ 5 with KOOL/MAX Radio will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the York Country Club. Enjoy a light snack and a drink while chatting with the dedicated radio team. Let’s celebrate the end of summer and our local radio station.

The Genealogy Club will meet at the Stromsburg Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26 starting at 9 a.m.

The York Senior Center will hold their Works in Progress on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Pitch will be played at the York Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26 starting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

It is most appropriate that during National Suicide Awareness Month, the Community of Seward will be hosting a special “Teen Suicide Awareness Program/Panel at the Seward Civic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Seward Civic Center’s Langworthy Auditorium at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward High FCCLA. The program will feature a panel, with members who have all had encounters with the issue of teen suicide and suicide in general. Panelists include Mental Health Counselor – Jonathan Metschke – a mental health counselor with Metschke Counseling in Seward, Anna Downing-Mother of a teenager who lost his life to suicide, and Dr. David Miers, PhD of Lincoln, who is the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska (who is a Seward High graduate). Julya Metschke, SHS Senior, representing the SHS FCCLA will be the evening’s host. The evening will feature information to assist students in observation of others that might be considering suicide-what to watch for and how to talk to students with suicidal issues. Panelists will also share stories on their experiences with suicide situations and offer ways to help. Students will be allowed to ask questions to the panel, following the presentation. Refreshments will be served following the presentation, hosted by the GFWC Seward Womans Club.

The Stromsburg Public Library will host a Card Game Series on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 2 – 4 p.m. First grade students on up are invited to come spend the afternoon at the library with their friends learning how to play some card games.

Exercise Class will be held at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27 starting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Parents, can’t find a babysitter and want to attend Sip & Stroll? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, pizza, movies and playtime with friends? Now everybody wins with York Parks & Rec’s Parent’s Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 28. Drop your kids off at the York Community Center from 4:30 — 8 p.m. and enjoy a child-free evening. Open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade.

The Fillmore County GriefShare: Loss of Spouse group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library in the Small Meeting Room.

Nicole Stoner, Extension Educator, will teach you how to properly plant a tree through an actual tree planting on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. You will also learn good tree selection and how to care for your newly planted trees. A $10 registration fee includes a light supper. RSVP by September 25 by calling 402-759-3712.

All ages are welcome to LEGO Night at the Geneva Library on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.

The York Chamber will host Sip N’ Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. in downtown York. Don’t miss out on this community favorite event. Be prepared to shop, hear some great music and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Thursday, Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.

Pinochle will be played at the York Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 28 starting at 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Family Storytime with Mrs. B on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Leadership Book Club will meet on Friday, Sept. 29 at Kilgore Memorial Library. The September book is “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown.

The Stromsburg Public Library will hold a Movie Day on Friday, Sept. 29 for kids at 10:30 a.m. and for teens at 1 p.m. Come and watch a movie at the library with your friends.

The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold exercises at the Viking Center on Friday, Sept. 29 starting at 9 a.m.

Pitch and Rummikub will be played at the York Senior Center on Friday, Sept. 29 starting at 1 p.m.

The American Red Cross will be at the Father Ullenberg Hall in Geneva on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Regular donors will receive notice per mail and email as to their confirmed appointment time. If you need an appointment please text or call 402.366.9417 any time before the day of the drive. This event will be sponsored by the family of the late Shirley Nun who coordinated Bloodmobiles for many years in a variety of locations in Fillmore County. Large Bloodmobiles are held in January, March, May, July, September and November each year with ‘mini’ drives held in June, August and November. Whole blood donors can donate 6 units per year or every 56 days. Power Red donors actually donate double the amount of red blood cells and can only do this every 112 days. Power Red donations take about 90 minutes to complete while a whole blood donation can be accomplished in 30 minutes from check-in until you are ready for the canteen. Appointments are very important to keep the day long event running smoothly. Please consider donating at least a couple of times a year. Most employees allow time away from work for a donation to happen.

Sunday, Oct. 1

The York County Republicans proudly presents the 1st Annual “Spirit of the Heartland Rally,” a Stars, Stripes, and Support fundraiser! This celebration of America event kicks off October 1 at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction, with the social hour beginning at 5 p.m. Come enjoy live music with Kenneth Hall, powered up coffee with BeardVet, “All American” cocktails/ mocktails, a silent auction, all while getting to know your fellow conservative American Patriots. Experience an opportunity to participate in a memorable evening of outstanding food provided by JW’s Catering with dinner selections that include steak, shrimp, and a baked potato bar. The rally will be hosted by conservative political leader Matt Innis. Be energized, encouraged and inspired by our program of pro America loving speakers! Chris Baker: Conservative comedian, radio personality, and host of the “Chris Baker Show”; Allie French: Candidate for District 33 Legislature, Founder and leader of Nebraskans Against Overreach, Founder/Director at Restoring Independence, Host of Rebel Nation at Outlaw Streamers and Co-Founder/Board Member at United Wellness Council; Dr. Ben Tapper: A trailblazer in the medical freedom movement, afforded the honor of being labeled one of the “Disinformation Dozen” by the Biden Administration, author of the documentary “The Time is Now” and continues to bring transparency to the corruption that exists between Big Pharma and the government; Sen. Brad Von Gillern: Member of the Nebraska Legislature for District 4, Omaha business leader, served as past President and CEO of Lueder Construction and worked in the community as a leader in his church and on over a dozen non-profit boards; Breland Ridenour: Lifelong Constitutional conservative that values principles and integrity, after his candidacy for Nebraska governor in 2022 he continues to fight and promote ways to secure America’s fundamental values and freedoms; Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jake Jacobs — host of “Jake Jacobs Show” and the author of “Mobocracy: The Cultural and Political War to Destroy Our Republic under God”, “Mother Should I Trust the Government: The Making and Keeping of our American Republic”, and his latest work “Mob Rule: Unmasking the Radical Leftist at Our Doorstep”. Dr. Jake Jacobs as a speaker, writer and historian has spent more than 34 years at the public and private high school system, and at the college level teaching his passion for our Constitutional Republic under God, all while stressing historical correctness, in the face of political intimidation by the academic establishment and woke hipsters. Dinner provided by JW’s Catering and coffee powered by BeardVet Coffee. Tickets are available on our Facebook page York County Republicans, online at is.gd, or by calling 402-366-5735.

Monday, Oct. 2

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Kilgore Memorial Library will host Little Picassos, a family craft time with Mrs. B, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Oct. 7

The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary Unit #218 will hold their Annual Craft Day fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Exeter Legion Hall. There are 30 spaces for vendors and the shoppers can use “Shoppers Cards” which will be placed for a drawing of $50 bills at 2 p.m. from the filled cards. Door prizes will be given. Proceeds from the Auxiliary’s food stand in the Legion will go for military veterans and local youth projects. Everyone welcome!

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Monday, Oct. 9

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Friday, Oct. 13

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The Home Town Holiday Craft Show will be held in Sutton on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 200 S. Saunders Ave. there will be a building full of vendors, an outside clothing boutique, a flatbed trailer full of pumpkins and two food trucks. Grab your friends and come have a fun day filled with shopping and fun.

The York Fall Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please email yorkcraftshow@gmail.com if interested in being a vendor.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Yorkshire Playhouse will present a performance of “Dracula” on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Dramatized by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston from the novel by Bram Stoker. Directed by C. Danielle Deal. Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 25 at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

Monday, Oct. 16

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Author Joel Green will present “Robber’s Cave: Truths, Legends, and Recollections” at the Geneva Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. This is the third and final program in the Nebraska Outlaw speaker series hosted by the Geneva Public Library. These programs are free to attend and open to all ages.

VIBE @ 5 with Blended Distilling will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19. Enjoy a drink or two while chatting with the owner and other Chamber members. Blended Distilling has invited Billie’s Grilled Cheese along with a few other food trucks for you to enjoy.

Sunday, Oct. 22

The Benedict Community Church will hold their Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22 starting at 5 p.m. in the Benedict Park. They will hold an old fashioned weenie roast with s’mores, kids games, pumpkin painting and hayrack rides around town. All are welcome to come join in the fun.

Monday, Oct. 23

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Oct. 23 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 27

A Halloween Bonfire will be held by the York Young Professionals on Friday, Oct. 27 at 1512 Road 12 in York. Let’s hang out! Prize for the best costume. BYOB and we’ll bring the s’mores.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Haunt at the Holthus “The Wild West” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. This fun family event allows your kiddos to trick or treat without having to worry about the weather. Businesses and organizations from around the community will be set up throughout the facility creating a fun environment for those in attendance. Similar to past years, we will be requiring a free ticket to reserve your time of entry into the event. Donations of a non-perishable food item or $1 for entry are greatly appreciated and will be donated to the Blue Valley Food Pantry in York.

Monday, Oct. 30

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Oct. 30 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Monday, Nov. 6

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Join us for the Crossroads Junk and Vintage Holiday Market at the Holthus Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. Come shop a wide selection of seasonal vintage, antiques, re-purposed, up-cycled, wood, architectural salvage, metal, primitives, etc., along with quality handmade and new items (decor, clothing, baked goods, jewelry, etc.), perfect for holiday gift giving. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3 at the door. Vendors interested in participating can register online at https://holthusconventioncenter.com/hcc-events/crossroad-junk-vintage-holiday-market.html or call 402.363.2675 for more information.

Monday, Nov. 13

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Monday, Nov. 20

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Nov. 20 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a corresponding support group to the GriefShare group. This group will meet on Monday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at new Heights Church, located at 1522 S. Grant in York. There is a cost of $5 for the related participant book. This group is non-denominational and open to the public. To find out about participating in this particular session contact the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Monday, Nov. 27

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Nov. 27 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 4

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Dec. 4 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.

Monday, Dec. 11

GriefShare, a video series combined with a support group discussion, will be held on Monday, Dec. 11 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at New Heights Church located at 1522 S. Grant in York. For more information call the church office at 402.362.6357 or send an email to nhachurchlillie@gmail.com.