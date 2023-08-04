Food often becomes a topic of conversation. It’s fun to talk about! We enjoy gatherings even more when there is food. We can be creative with food. We can grow it. We can share it. Plus, it gives us energy to do the things we enjoy.

Here’s the best part… We can enjoy food right at the start of the day! Yes, we are talking about breakfast. Besides all the above, here are more good reasons to eat breakfast:

- We think better at work and at school.

- We can manage our weight better.

- Our blood sugars are more stable.

- We get more of the needed vitamins and minerals.

- Children miss fewer days at school.

Is it hard to find time to eat in the morning? Here are some tips:

- Prep your breakfast the night before.

- Put food in the car that doesn’t need to kept in a refrigerator, such as dried fruit.

- Keep some breakfast food at work, such as instant oatmeal.

- Load the backpack or purse with low-fat granola bars.

- Make a breakfast casserole on the weekend. Enjoy it during the week.

Use the breakfast meal for getting good fuel in your body. When planning your meal, try to include:

- Whole grains. Whole grain cereals are low-cost and a quick meal.

- Protein. Find a lean option, such as eggs or a low-fat meat. Beans can be good in the morning too.

- Fruit. Cut it up on the weekend. Then it’s ready to go during the week.

- Vegetable. Try a low sodium, low sugar vegetable drink.

- Dairy. If you aren’t a cereal with milk person, try yogurt. Best for you: plain yogurt with added fruit.

Still not sure about breakfast? Check out these tasty recipes:

Set a small goal of how you would like to add breakfast to your day. Or how to have a better breakfast. Some examples: If you don’t have breakfast now, could you set a goal of breakfast two days a week? If you don’t have fruit in the morning, could you add fruit 3 mornings a week?

To learn more about healthy eating, check out the Dietary Guidelines for Americans at this link: www.dietaryguidelines.gov.

Visit Four Corners’ website for healthy and quick recipes - www.fourcorners.ne.gov . Call Four Corners for a talk at your club or worksite. Call 877-337-3573 or 402-362-2621.