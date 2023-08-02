YORK — What is one of the best summer time cold treats? Well ice cream of course except 4-H members had a little twist on the methods.

Teams and individuals gathered at the fairgrounds to compete in the Coffee Can Ice Cream Contest Wednesday. The contest is simple — kids bring their own ingredients to combine with ice and rock salt to make ice cream. Each team had their own flavor for the judge to taste after the completed product.

They started by adding their ingredients into a small tin can. After all the ingredients were mixed together then the small can would be put into a large coffee can. The can inside was secured with a lid and tapped to prevent leaks as well as the larger can. Lastly, ice and rock salt were added to surround the inner can to freeze the ingredients. Then the small venue was filled with the sound of metal rolling onto the floor.

To get the ice cream to freeze participants rolled the can for about 10-15 minutes. While making their Cherry Mint by rolling a Folgers can Ethan Fago and Chet Montgomery described what rolling ice cream feels like.

“It’s weird,” said Chet simply as he was finishing up rolling his ice cream for a while.

“It’s freezing,” said Ethan, and when asked about what he is most excited about during the competition was right to the point “the results.”

The judge was scoring them throughout the process. There were four categories that the kids were judge on. First was on their use of correct measuring techniques. The second category involved safety practices like keeping a clean hands and stations clean. Third was how well the contestants combined and how consistent the ingredients were.

The final category is overall taste. Each ice cream was tasted with one bite and then the scores were tallied up after the judging. The leftovers were not spoiled — in fact everyone was able to keep the ice cream and enjoy it for the rest of the day.