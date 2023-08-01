YORK – The 150th York County Fair is set to kick off to the public on Thursday, Aug. 3. And livestock shows begin today.

The action started with a bicycle rodeo and casting contest at the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Then residents can gather to watch man’s best friend steal the show at the Dog Show at the Cornerstone Event Center at 4 p.m.

Open Air Kitchen hosts the Coffee Can Ice Cream Contest at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Following the contest the Cornerstone Event Center is hosting the Companion Animal Show at 2 p.m.

Starting off the first public day of the fair is the Sheep and Meat Goat Show at the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center at 10 a.m. The FFA Petting Zoo also will start at the same time at the Swine Barn. At 1 p.m. the Poultry Show in the Small Animal Barn will begin. Then the start of the Dairy Show at 2 p.m. in the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center.

Afterwards patrons can catch one of the rides at the D.C. Lynch Midway which opens at 6 p.m. To round off the night the Demolition Derby at the Grandstand and Antique Tractor Parade at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the day begins at 10 a.m. with the Bucket Calf and Beef Show. The FFA Petting Zoo will open at that time as well. The Small Animal Barn hosts the Rabbit Show at 1 p.m. D.C. Lynch Midway will open at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Under the main tent will be a 150th Ice Cream Social to celebrate the 150 years of the York County Fair. Also at the main tent will be the Pioneer Band with tickets starting at $10 at 9 p.m.

Saturday starts with Waffleman, a 4-H fundraiser, that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is $5 all you can eat. Around the same time there will be kids activities under the main tent. At 10 a.m. the Swine Show will be on its way at the Cornerstone Ag and Event Center. The D.C. Lynch Midway opens early at 1 p.m. Kids Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 4-12 at the Grandstand will begin at 1:30 p.m. Registration for the Auto Show and Shine starts at noon followed by the event at 2 p.m.

The final day of the fair has the Antique Tractor Pull beginning at 11 a.m. The last day of the D.C. Lynch Midway is open from 12-5 p.m. Mutton Busting will be held at the arena in the Sheep barn at 1:30 p.m. To conclude the fair will be the Farm Olympics at 2:30 p.m. on the North side of the Beef Barn.

Bingo will be held on the South side of the Main Tent on Thursday and end on Saturday. The first two days of bingo will last from 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday bingo will run from 7-11 p.m.