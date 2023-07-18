“Stitching Together” was a suitable theme for this year’s Henderson Community Days, as area residents joined one another in participating in a weekend long series of events.

Just as in previous years, Henderson maintained their traditional activities along with new. This year, families vied for their chance to win chamber bucks through the “passport competition." Each participant had to pick up a flyer with the schedule of events from the Henderson Foodmart or City Hall. For every event they attended, they had to take a photo and either post it on Facebook or Instagram to receive a stamp on their passport. The individual with the most stamps wins. Henderson Chamber Director Kaelea Saulsberry said they are still tracking the posts and the top three winners will be announced in two weeks.

Saulsberry said, “The goal of the competition was to encourage participation amongst the community and enhance our engagement on Facebook and Instagram."

Individuals began punching their ticket to the big bucks by attending the slip and slide water fight on Friday along with the Henderson Chamber barbeque and the egg drop. Others saved their energy for later at Rock the Block and the glowball golf tournament.

On Saturday, the early risers had a good head start by attending the pancake feed at 6 a.m. that fueled their energy for the color run. The annual parade was a big hit, although most people came for the free New Years cookies following the parade at Henderson State Bank. The cookies were baked homemade, of course, by Jill Weisheit of Henderson State Bank.

The downtown park was packed with attendees for the craft and vendor show, food trucks and inflatables and games. Youth as young as the age of four competed in the Heartland FFA Tractor Pull as the adults competed in a cornhole tournament. Central Valley Ag staff members were on lunch duty, serving over 500 free hot dog meals. Other features of the day were the Show and Shine Car Show, the hamburger fry and firework show. This year, Nashville-based Christian band One Common also provided "sanctifying secular" music that was enjoyed by the community Saturday evening.

Saulsberry said, “I absolutely loved seeing all of the smiling faces throughout the weekend, whether it be watching the 2-year-olds run on stage during the One Common Concert or watching the older kids slip and slide down a muddy hill. Just seeing the smiling faces and watching the families get together around the picnic area — those are the moments that meant the most to me.”

The whirlwind of events came to a close on Sunday with a community church service and two-person scramble golf tournament. All individuals who had their “passport” stamped at every event turned them into the Chamber.

“We worked really hard to make sure all ages felt included this year and everyone gets value out of Henderson Community Days,” said Saulsberry. “In a community like this, there is a premium put on building the community and raising each other up and becoming a family. I think Henderson Community Days is a great representation of that.”