YORK — Two of the last three remaining shows happened Friday at the York County Fair. In the Cornerstone Ag Event Center exhibitors showcased their hard work of taking care of their livestock at the Beef Show. Right next to the Beef Show starting at 1 p.m. was the Rabbit Show.

Jack Habjan of Linwood, Kansas overlooked the show and determined who were excellent in their showmanship to earn a Grand Champion title.

Three different categories the breeding heifer, market steer and market heifer crowned a grand and reserve champions.

The breeding heifer, which is a young female cow who has not birthed a calf, had Lyndsey Bolton as the Grand Champion. Taking the Reserve Grand Champion spot was Addison Cotton.

The next category was the market steer where exhibitors brought their young male cows into the arena to be judged. Emarie Bowman would take the top spot in the second category. The Reserve Champion spot would go to Libbie Kubicek.

The last main category included market heifers. The Grand Champion was Bailey hall and Reserve Champion belongs to Emma Hall. All the other exhibitors didn't leave empty handed. After each showing all the kids are rewarded with a ribbon to match what score they got. The top being purple, next blue and then red at the bottom.

Ribbons would still be handed out at the Rabbit Show. Shannon Ahlman of St. Libory was the judge for the show.

The show got started with the Fancy Breed category. The champion of the Fancy Breed was Kynlee Moorman. Following her as reserve champion was Kendyl Hirschfeld.

Kendyl would go from second place to first in the Commercial Breed category. Another Hirschfeld would be in a familiar position as Reese Hirschfeld's rabbit took the Market Rabbit champion spot.

The second to last category was the Pet Division, which the judge focused more on overall health rather than asking facts about the animal. The champion of the Pet Division would go to Kynlee Moorman. Second to her was Mackenzie Jaeger as reserve champion.

The final category was overall rabbit, which had every champion except the Pet Division, and Kynlee Moorman's fluffy companion was crowned champion. Kendyl Hirschfeld would take home the reserve champion in the overall category.

The swine show is set to conclude the livestock shows Saturday at 10 a.m. in the same building as the Beef Show. There will be a small and large animal round robin where all grand champions from different shows come together to compete.

The small round robin is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the event center. The large round robin will be on the final day of the fair at 11 a.m.

