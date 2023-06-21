YORK — The City of York is working to create a Creative District.

The district is a way to help communities throughout Nebraska thrive by attracting visitors, encouraging businesses and job development and promoting cultural and historical heritage, according to organizers. York’s vision with the Creative District is to build on collaboration among its diverse population.

The Creative District Program was developed in 2020 by the Nebraska State Legislature, which delegated the Nebraska Arts Council to oversee and create the criteria for the program. Only 12 communities in Nebraska have the honor so far. Beatrice, Fremont, North Platte and Scottsbluff are some of the communities with the certification. York has been working on its application since last year.

Dr. Clark Roush, or simply “DR” by his peers, has been at the forefront of this long and at-times grueling process to bring the York community more together. Roush is the endowed chair for the performing arts at York University. He is also the singers conductor, music department chair and a professor of music at the university. He is also on the board for the Nebraska Arts Council.

Clark moved here 37 years ago with his late wife, who was also a board member for the Nebraska Arts Council, both shared a love with the arts. The Roush family were heavily involved in the arts at the university. Clark directed "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" at the Yorkshire Playhouse in 2022.

“It has been completely worth it. It has given me something to honor my wife,” Roush said of working to get district recognition.

The application process is a 44 page fillable pdf with six steps in total after completing it. He has some help from the residents of York with some of the process. Recently, the City of York released a survey to get the input from the people.

The survey can be found on the City of York website or Facebook page. The survey asks about the arts here in York, ranging from if you have attended any artistic events or if you plan on going in the future. Also, the survey asks for what York residents want artistically going forward.

The Creative District would include the Town Square, up to the high school, and down to the university, Roush said. This area houses a lot of the current art in York and includes the public schools, the Yorkshire Playhouse and the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center at York University. The Nebraska Arts Council requires the district to be walkable.

There are also plans for different recreational activities for the district. Such as more restaurants and even a gaming center for those who are not interested in the arts.

Roush wants to empower interested people. One thing he plans is a “makerspace.” A “makerspace” is a designated space, which would be in the Creative District, for artists to show, teach, or sell the products they make. Additionally, they want to have a place for teenagers and international students to have a place to enjoy the weekend instead of traveling east to Lincoln.

Bob Sautter, executive director of the York County Visitors Bureau, thinks the Creative District is a good way for York to get out to the public. The organization wants to present more attractions and encourage overnight stays.

“We have a lot of things to offer, and certainly want to expand on those things, and make York a more welcome place to visit,” Sautter said.

York already has a softball complex, the aquatic center and even one of the largest playing marble collections in the world. Adding a Creative District would make the uniqueness of the town branch out into the rest of Nebraska.

Part of the uniqueness is the different ethnic groups that are in York. Not only are there many international students at York University, but there is a thriving Hispanic community within York. Both Roush and Sautter want to embrace and celebrate those heritages. Celebrating Cinco de Mayo (May 5) would be a part of embracing that culture. The Creative District would be an outlet for people to celebrate that holiday and share it with the community. As well as others to share food and music from their own cultures to York.

If approved, York would receive a Creative District Certification Grant. The grant is worth $10,000 and can be used for various purposes. It can allow consultants to help with town meetings, strategic planning, or asset mapping. Also, it can go towards events that will help attract visitors to the district. The certification lasts only five years, but if the district is in good standing then there will be an opportunity to recertify for another five years.

The program also has a different grant that is offered once certified. This grant with a maximum of $250,000 is only eligible for Certified Creative Districts. The Creative District Development Grant can be used for funding different resources to enhance the district. York could use the funds for construction, marketing, operational support, physical enhancements, planning and programming.

The survey posted by the City of York is part of the application process for the Creative District and will close Thursday, June 22. The city encourages residents to share their voice on the various arts. The survey is posted on the City of York Facebook and website but also there are posters with QR codes around town.

Roush is in the final stages of getting York certified. He is working on the strategic plan which outlines the goals for the Creative District, and how they will achieve them. Roush hopes for the city to be designated by the end of the year.