LINCOLN -- Single tickets for the Lied Center for Performing Arts' August run of “Hamilton” will go on sale April 12.

The national touring company of the award-winning Broadway hit will have a 16-show engagement from Aug. 2-13 — the longest run for a Broadway show in the Lied Center’s 32-year history.

That run will likely break the Lied’s ticket sales record set by “The Phantom of the Opera,” which sold more than 27,000 tickets for 15 public performances in 2019.

Tickets for all of the “Hamilton” performances will be available at 11 a.m. on April 12 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and in person at the Lied Center box office.

There will be a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement.

Ticket prices will range from $59 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller urged those who want to see “Hamilton” to purchase the tickets through the Lied Center and avoid ticket resellers, who already have tickets obtained through presales on their sites and are asking from $175 to $850 per ticket.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said in a news release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced and, in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Lincoln engagement should be made through liedcenter.org.”

Now the most popular Broadway touring show, “Hamilton” won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical in 2016, falling one short of the all-time Tony record of 12 held by “The Producers." It also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, a Pulitzer Prize for drama and was filmed for Disney+, where it became the most streamed movie of 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a cast of nonwhite actors and music that draws on hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and jazz as well as traditional Broadway-style songs.

The Lied Center performances will be the second Nebraska engagement for “Hamilton,” which played Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre in 2021.