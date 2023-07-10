YORK – Meet Cookie, the CASA for York County Duck Race Mascot. Cookie, Brynn and Layna want you to know about a special event coming up.

This summer, supporting CASA couldn’t be more fun. Yes, you can help York County foster kids find safe and permanent homes, and support the Court Appointed Special Advocates who represent them in court, by purchasing a ticket for the organization’s first annual Duck Race.

York County CASA Executive Director Elizabeth Hain says, “It’s important to support advocates because the judge relies on our observations to ensure children are receiving the support and services they need to thrive.”

Hain informs, “Ducks are $5 each, one-hundred percent of which will benefit local programming. On August 27, CASA ducks will take a ride down the FAC slide and race toward the finish line. We have great sponsors and super prizes so we encourage folks to get quackin' and purchase duck tickets today. Tickets are available at the Chamber office or from CASA Board Members. If you have questions, just call the CASA office at 402-362-5454 and we will be happy to answer them.”

CASA Board Members and supporters plan to be at the York Farmer’s Market several times prior to the event selling homemade sugar cookies along with tickets. So keep an eye out for Cookie, she’ll be there too!

Hain encourages the community to “Not to duck the issue,” she states, “kids in York County need CASAs and you can help.”