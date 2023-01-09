Leonard Welch, age 81, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home in Henderson.

Leonard’s wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the York Adopt-A-Pet. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Leonard M. Welch, the son of Leonard L. and Agusta Ruth (Thurman) Welch, was born in Beatrice on December 12, 1941, and passed away in Henderson on January 7, 2023 at the age of 81.

Leonard grew up in Beatrice and Omaha, graduating from high school in Omaha. Following his graduation he served his country in the United States Navy. Following his discharge he returned back to Nebraska and began his employment.

Leonard was united in marriage to Sharyn K. Smith on June 12, 1966 in Benedict. They lived in Benedict and later moved to Henderson. Leonard held many different jobs over the years. He was a very hard worker and was always wanting to work.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother, Larry Welch and sister-in-law, Linda and his sister, Jeanie Kay Welch in her infancy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharyn of Henderson; daughter, Christy DeBraal and Joe Park of Henderson; son, Tim (Vicki) Welch of York; four grandchildren, Aubrey (Kevin) Conner of Topeka, Kan., Anthony Park of Henderson, Andrew (Ali) Park of Henderson and Aiden Park of Henderson. He is also survived by his nephew, Larry Welch, Jr. and family whom he had a special relationship with, other nieces, nephews and other family members.