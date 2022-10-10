Legion Auxiliary holds meeting

YORK – The American Legion Auxiliary met Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., at the post home.

President Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with nine members present.

The opening prayer was given by Chaplain Claudia Braden, after which the group stood in silence in memory of the deceased.

The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble. Ten officers answered roll call.

Secretary JoAnn Kuester read the minutes from the September meeting. They were approved as read.

Treasurer Connie Hubbard gave the treasurer's report. It was approved and put on file. There were no bills. Hubbard will ask the veterans’ service office if there are any families in need now instead of waiting until Christmas.

A motion was made by Linda Duell to make a donation of $200 to the Avenue of Flags. Granada Dooley seconded it. Motion carried.

Witmer and Duell attended the Leadership Homecoming event in Seward October 1.

The group was told they can now cut out all coupons and bring them to the meeting. Coupons will be sent to veterans overseas to use in the commissary. The coupons will be honored even if they are outdated.

From the Membership Committee: Forty-five members have renewed their memberships. If someone received a letter from the national institution for membership renewal they are asked to disregard if they have paid their dues.

From the Americanism Committee: On October 13, 1775, the United States Navy was established as the Continental Navy. Then the Continental Congress authorized two armed vessels to search for ships supplying the British army with weapons and ammunition during the American Revolutionary War (1775l-1783). When the war ended, the Continental Navy was dismantled, but pirate threats to American merchant shipping led President George Washington to establish the Naval Act of 1794, creating a permanent standing US Navy.

From the Unit Activities Committee: The group will be making Halloween favors for veterans on October 26 at 10 a.m., at Wagner’s.

From the Courtesy Committee: Three birthday cards and one sympathy card were sent.

Sunday, October 16 is the Fall Conference in York at the United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m.

The group’s next meeting will be November 7 at the post home at 7 p.m.