Legg, Case, Opfer compete in all-star volleyball showcase
Legg, Case, Opfer compete in all-star volleyball showcase

  • Updated
York’s Addison Legg and Erin Case both showcased their talents Friday night at the Southeast Nebraska All-Star volleyball game held at the Truman Center on the Southeast Community College campus. Also in action was Centennial’s Jaci Opfer.

