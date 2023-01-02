Learn to ice-fish at four events in January

Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at three Discover Ice-Fishing clinics this month.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host three on-ice events and one classroom event.

From 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14, the Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a classroom clinic at Kearney’s Yanney Heritage Parks Environmental Resource Center. This will feature presentations by some of Nebraska’s top ice fishermen. Seating is limited, so registration is requested by emailing larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

From 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 15, anglers can head out to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 for an on-ice event. The other on-ice events will be from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Skyview Lake in Norfolk, and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake (located about mid-lake along the north shoreline drive). Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bait and instruction will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering Fort Kearny. All fishing regulations and permit requirements apply.

A lack of safe ice will force the cancellation of the on-ice events.

Fishing permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.