Leanna Peters

Leanna M. Peters passed away at Legacy Square in Henderson on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the age of 91, surrounded by her family.

Leanna Ratzlaff Peters was born on March 13, 1931 near Henderson to Henry J. and Anna Janzen Ratzlaff. She attended country school a mile from home and graduated valedictorian from Henderson High School in 1949. She earned her teaching certificate from Kearney State Teachers College and taught at Farmers Valley Country School. She was baptized and joined Bethesda Mennonite Church on June 5, 1949.

On August 6, 1950 she was united in marriage to Levi P. Peters. They were married for 72 years. Together they had four children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Levi, and her children: Gordon (Lisa) Peters of Aurora; Burdon (Carolyn) Peters of Henderson; Jerry (Kari) Peters of Valley and Laurel (Brian) Klenda of Kimballton, Iowa.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Andrea (Eric) Hunnicutt, Jaylen Peters, Jeff (Tami) Peters, Greg Peters, Lance (Kirsten) Peters, Ellery (Shane) Johnson, Morgan (Sarah) Peters, Aleah (Dillon) Reaves, Tyler Linden, Alec Linden, Erianne (Daniel) McBride, Olivia Klenda, Levi Klenda, Eden Klenda and Elias Klenda. In addition, she is survived by her brother¬in-law, LG Davolt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. and Anna Janzen Ratzlaff; in-laws, Leonard and Sarah (Siebert) Peters; sisters, Malita (Harry) Friesen, Elva (Sam) Quiring, Zella (Arley) Huebert, Alvina DaVolt (Walt Friesen), Violet Ratzlaff and Elfrieda Ratzlaff; brothers, Leon (Jeanne) Ratzlaff and Marvin (Edna) Ratzlaff.

A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson on October 27 at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be preceded by a public graveside service at Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson at 1:45 p.m. Rev. Chelsea Vaught and Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held at Metz Mortuary, Henderson on October 26 from 1 to 9 p.m. The family will be at the mortuary to greet guests from 7 to 8 p.m. The service can be viewed by going to https://Bethesdamc.org/watch-live.

