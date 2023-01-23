 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lauren Thomas named to Iowa Lakes Community College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa - Iowa Lakes Community College releases the Fall 2022 Honors Lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the President's List or Dean's List. Lauren Thomas of York was named to the Dean’s List.

For the Fall 2022 semester, 109 students earned President's List, an honor achieved by those who recorded a "straight-A" or 4.0 GPA, and 227 students made the Dean's List of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.

In addition to achieving the required GPA, students must also be full-time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the President's List or Dean's lists.

