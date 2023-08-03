LINCOLN -- A live shark encounter, 40 bucking bulls and riders competing on their way to the Extreme Bull Riding Tour in Las Vegas are among the featured entertainment at the Lancaster County Super Fair, which returns on Thursday.

The Super Fair, which runs through Aug. 12 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, is encouraging visitors to plan at least two visits to the fair to take full advantage of the free and inexpensive entertainment options.

Daily admission is $3, unless you have picked up a free ticket from area retailers including U-Stop Convenience Shops, Russ's Market, Super Saver and West Gate Bank. Parking is $5 per vehicle each day. A variety of event ticket discounts for weekday carnival wristbands and grandstand events end on Wednesday.

Weekday hours are 4:30-10 p.m. On weekends, including Friday, the fair is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Some insider tips offered by the Lancaster County Ag Society, which hosts the fair:

* If you love animals or are bringing kids, don’t miss the first four days, when you’ll find the widest variety of animals and kid-friendly free activities as 800 4-H/FFA youth will participate in equine and livestock competitions. Kids will also enjoy a scavenger hunt, interactive play zone and Big Wheel races.

* Thousands of static exhibits are free to view throughout 9 acres indoors with air-conditioning. The exhibits include art, photography, STEM projects like rocketry, garden produce, baked goods, sewing and quilts.

* The Attraction Zone will have various free entertainment including a national live shark encounter attraction with an educational demo featuring a diver in the shark tank. Through Sunday, Stingrays will also be part of the attraction. The zone will also feature a BMX stunt bike show, a petting zoo, pony rides and a Euro bungee trampoline.

* Live nightly music will be offered both weekends with headline acts including AM/FM and the Lucas Minor Band. The upgraded beer garden features food vendors and tailgate-style games.

* The recently opened shaded grandstand arena will host Figure 8 Races, a Demo Derby, new Garden Tractor Pulling and Tough Trucks and Cars featuring local drivers. The second weekend will literally kick off on Aug. 11 with the Extreme Bull Riding Tour.

* There are free general admission grandstand tickets for children 12 and under, but you need to get the free tickets before entering the grandstand gate at the ticket booth or by ordering online at SuperFair.org.

* There are a few rules: clear bags only in the carnival and grandstand fenced visit areas; fair events close promptly at 10 p.m.; children younger than 16 years old cannot be dropped off without a 19-year-old or older adult.

* There are lots of fairgoer contests, including a cookie eating contest, show 'n' shine car show, mutton bustin', a cornhole tourney, cinnamon roll contest and wiener dog races. Many don't require preregistration.

A full schedule of events and more information is available at SuperFair.org.