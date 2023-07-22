Related to this story

Harold Leon “Swede” Graff

Harold Leon “Swede” Graff, age 87 of Aurora, CO, died in Aurora. He was born on November 20, 1935 to Harold Fredrick and Genevieve Ann Graff i…

Laura “Lottie” Watson

Laura “Lottie” Watson entered Heaven on Sunday, July 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Her life was spent joyfully praising Jesus, sharin…