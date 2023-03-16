CRETE – The morning sky revealed snow and icy conditions on the first day of the spring sports season, but four area track teams brought the heat to the track Thursday morning in the boys section of the Class D meet at the Doane Indoor invite.

Nebraska Lutheran racked up 101 points en route to a runner-up finish as the Knights finished just two points behind Kenesaw. Heartland placed third with 46 points, Hampton tied for fourth with Dorchester with 42 and Exeter-Milligan rounded out the area teams’ effort with 31.

Jace Dressel took home a pair of event titles for the Knights, winning the triple jump with a leap of 38-4¼ and the shot put with a toss of 35-9½. Lutheran’s 4x400 relay quartet of Isaac Beiermann, Lucas Corwin, Nicholas Cross and Trevor Hueske claimed gold as they crossed the tape in 3:59.56.

Corwin swept the distance races, completing the 1600 in 5:35.84 and the 3200 in 11:31.03, while Hueske dominated the sprints; the senior won the 60-meter dash in 7.36 seconds and the 200 in 24.84 seconds.

Hampton took home a win in the high jump, where Brayden Dose cleared 5-9 to bring home gold. The junior also ran on the Hawks’ winning 4x800 relay as he, Eli Arndt, Porter Dose and Aydenn Scherff clocked in at 10:22.06.

The majority of Exeter-Milligan’s points came in the pole vault, where the T-Wolves’ Tyler Due cleared 11-6 to win the event by a foot over teammate Carver Kanode. Heartland did not have an event win, but the Huskies’ Carter Siebert did take silver in the high jump – clearing 5-6 – and bronze in the long jump with a leap of 17-9.

Team scores

1. Kenesaw (KEN), 103; 2. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 101; 3. Heartland (HRT), 46; T-4. Hampton (HAM), 42; T-4. Dorchester (DOR), 42; 6. Lawrence-Nelson (LN), 35; 7. Exeter-Milligan (EM), 31; 8. Heartland Christian (HC) 28

Event winners and area athletes who placed

60-meter dash – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 7.36; 4. Lukas Worster, NL, 7.71; 5. Isaac Beiermann, NL, 7.75; 6. Jack Bullis, HAM, 7.81

200 – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 24.84; 5. Jack Bullis, HAM, 25.72; 6. Lukas Worster, NL, 25.81

400 – 1. Chase Tachovsky, DOR, 56.24; 3. Luis Alvarez, HRT, 58.87; 4. Isaac Beiermann, NL, 59.36; 6. Hudson Regier, HRT, 1:00.72

800 – 1. Jack Ryan, KEN, 2:20.73; 3. Luke Otte, NL, 2:25.11; 5. Jameson Doyle; HAM, 2:31.63

1600 – 1. Lucas Corwin, NL, 5:35.84; 3. Luke Otte, NL, 5:44.92; 5. Aydenn Scherff, HAM, 5:58.80

3200 – 1. Lucas Corwin, NL, 11:31.03; 3. Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:37.50

60 hurdles – 1. Jacob Cerny, DOR, 10.23; 2. Tyler Due, EM, 10.34; 6. Avery Nichols, EM, 12.08

4x400 – 1. NL (Isaac Beiermann, Lucas Corwin, Nicholas Cross, Trevor Hueske), 3:59.56; 3. HRT (Luis Alvarez, Hudson Regier, Nick Thieszen, Brady Goertzen), 4:01.44; 6. EM (Tyler Due, Carver Kanode, Avery Nichols, Daysan Staskal), 4:20.89

4x800 – 1. HAM (Eli Arndt, Porter Dose, Brayden Dose, Aydenn Scherff), 10:22.06; 4. HRT (Samuel Quiring, Brayden Ogorzolka, Hunter Perez, Trenton Goertzen), 11:16.94

High Jump – 1. Brayden Dose, HAM, 5-9; 2. Carter Siebert, HRT, 5-6; 4. Langdon Arbuck, HRT, J5-6; 5. Avery Nichols, EM, 5-4

Pole Vault – 1. Tyler Due, EM, 11-6; 2. Carver Kanode, EM, 10-6, 3. Nick Thieszen, HRT, 10-0; 4. Kaleb Ostrander, HRT, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Maddox Wagoner, KEN, 19-7¾; 3. Carter Siebert, HRT, 17-9; 5. Isaac Beiermann, NL, 17-3½

Triple Jump – 1. Jace Dressel, NL, 38-4¼; 3. Lukas Worster, NL, 36-11; 5. Hudson Regier, HRT, 36-0; 6. Daysan Staskal, EM, 34-1¾

Shot Put – 1. Jace Dressel, NL, 35-9½; 2. Korbin Stump, HAM, 35-7½; 6. Evan Pankoke, HAM; 33-3