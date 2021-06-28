Knights baseball tryouts scheduled

YORK - Tryouts for the 2022 season will be held Wednesday, July 7, at the York Ballpark Complex - East Fields.

Tryouts are open to all players who do not turn 14 years old before May 1, 2022. All players, regardless of past experience with the Knights program, are required to tryout.

Here is the tryout schedule for July 7: Age 8-U (minimum age 7 or first grade) 6 p.m. - Green East Field; Age 9-U: 6 p.m. Blue-East; Age 10-U: 6 p.m. Red-East; Age 11-U: 7:30 p.m. Red-East ; Age 12-U: 7:30 p.m. Blue-East; Age 13-14-U: 7:30 p.m. Yellow-East.

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the allotted time for warmup. Dress for baseball play (long pants – no shorts) and bring baseball gear (bat, glove, etc.). Pre-registration is highly encouraged by completing the York Knights Player Registration form and submitting with player registration fee. Registration fee is $300 – please make check payable to York Knights Baseball and mail check and registration form to: York Knights, 14 Quail Cove West, York NE 68467.

Deadline for registration is Thursday, July 1.

If the player does not make a Knights team your check will be voided.

In the event of weather or if the tryout date does not work out for you, Thursday, July 29 may be used.

Address any questions to: Tom Palmertree (720) 383-0162 or Marc Haggadone (402) 366-5463.