 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights baseball set tryout for Thursday, July 29 at York Ballpark Complex
0 comments

Knights baseball set tryout for Thursday, July 29 at York Ballpark Complex

  • 0

YORK - For any players who missed the original tryout, Knights baseball has set aside Thursday, July 29 as the alternative tryout date.

The tryouts will take place at the York Ballpark Complex’s east field beginning at 6 p.m. for all ages.

The Knights program is open to all players who are not older than 14 before May, 1 2022.

The York Knights baseball program is open to players within and outside the York community. With seven or more teams ranging in age from 8 and under to 14 and under, the Knights offer a chance to develop strong baseball fundamentals and play competitively across the state.

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to scheduled tryout time for warmup, dress for baseball play (long pants – no shorts) and bring baseball gear (bat, glove, etc.).

Pre-registration is highly encouraged by completing the York Knights Player Registration form and submitting it with player registration fee. Registration fee is $300 payable to York Knights Baseball. Mail check and registration form to:

York Knights, 14 Quail Cove West, York, NE 68467.

If a player does not make a Knights team their registration check will be voided. For more information contact: Tom Palmertree (720-383-0162) or

Marc Haggadone (402-366-5463).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News