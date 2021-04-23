Ken and the fellas learn a hard lesson in volleyball

These teams all had uniforms. We looked like a Friday night sand volleyball team that played in the back of the bar in the beer garden.

They had a coach. We had no clue.

They ran plays. We just ran trying to get out of the way.

If you were in the back row you had better be ready, whether it was a jump serve coming at you with a lot of spin, or if we actually managed to get the ball over the net and they set up a kill, you had better be prepared and in position. I’m not kidding you, this was scary.

I remember one rocket this guy sent at me and it hit the floor about a foot in front of me. The ball bounced up and drilled me in the forehead. Another time I managed to get my hands in the right place and the shot knocked me back five feet. I still have marks.

We couldn’t dig up a ball and get it to our setter, and most of the time the setter was up against the net trying to get out of the way.

We lost all three of our pool games and they weren’t even close.

We played the last place team from the other pool and when they took the floor I thought we might have a chance just based on how they were dressed. I was looking for anything to give us hope.