Ken and the fellas learn a hard lesson in volleyball

Last night I watched a little bit of the Kentucky-Washington and Texas-Wisconsin NCAA semifinal volleyball games.
I am just amazed at the athleticism these women possess and how they can dig a ball up that exceeds speeds of 75 miles per hour at times. They get to shots that look nearly impossible.
I remember when I was about my mid 30s our men’s slow pitch softball team got into a volleyball tournament in Hastings. Big Mistake.
When we got there I walked over to the brackets and about fell over when I saw the first team we were going to play was the Kansas University mens’ Intramural team.
It was obvious the person who got us into this mess had not read what level of tournament this was and had put us in a real bad place.
Needless to say the Kansas team, which averaged about 6-6 per player with others who were definitely taller, pounded us into submission. The only good thing was we got out of there with no one being injured.
I thought Ok, maybe the next team wouldn’t be all that talented because we were now in the losers bracket.
Couldn’t get that lucky, it was pool play and next up was Wayne State University.
It was another very poor result for our team.
These teams all had uniforms. We looked like a Friday night sand volleyball team that played in the back of the bar in the beer garden.
They had a coach. We had no clue.
They ran plays. We just ran trying to get out of the way.
If you were in the back row you had better be ready, whether it was a jump serve coming at you with a lot of spin, or if we actually managed to get the ball over the net and they set up a kill, you had better be prepared and in position. I’m not kidding you, this was scary.
I remember one rocket this guy sent at me and it hit the floor about a foot in front of me. The ball bounced up and drilled me in the forehead. Another time I managed to get my hands in the right place and the shot knocked me back five feet. I still have marks.
We couldn’t dig up a ball and get it to our setter, and most of the time the setter was up against the net trying to get out of the way.
We lost all three of our pool games and they weren’t even close.
We played the last place team from the other pool and when they took the floor I thought we might have a chance just based on how they were dressed. I was looking for anything to give us hope.
Nope. They swept us and we went home having been humiliated. We never scored more than 10 points in a set and I think that was because the teams felt sorry for us.
I think at one point one of our players starting chanting, “Let’s play softball.”
That was the one and only time I played volleyball at that level;. It was, and will be, the last.
Thursday, I got my second vaccination and just like the first one it kind of knocked me back a little bit, but I think I am starting to feel better and turn the corner.
The Yowell Classic is today and starts at 10 a.m. There are some very good athletes competing and it looks the weather is going to cooperate.
I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling, be safe as always.