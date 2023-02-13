Kay Ruth Hinrichs, age 80 of York, died Friday, February 10, 2023, in York. She was born December 24, 1942, in Glendale, Calif. to Kenneth and Ruth (Bohannan) Jones. She was raised in York by her grandparents John and Cora Mabel Jones.

On June 12, 1964, she was married to Gerald Hinrichs in York. Gerald’s career in the Army took him, Kay, and their two children to postings across the United States and Europe. Kay was left to parent Von and Jeri alone during Gerald ‘s unaccompanied tours to Korea. Kay’s love of travel, curiosity about other cultures, organizational skills, and pragmatic nature made her well-suited to her life as a military spouse.

After finally settling back in York, Kay started what would become her own career at Hamilton Telecommunications in Aurora and then worked at Bag & Save in York until her retirement. Kay had a great capacity to roll with the vicissitudes of life, accepting whatever life threw at her with humor and grace. Kay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in York. She loved cross-stitching, knitting, crocheting, reading, and being a mom and grandma.

She is survived by her son, Von Hinrichs of Colorado; her daughter, Jeri A. (Tom) Franklin of York and her grandson, Jason Franklin. Also surviving is her brother, David Jones of Tennessee; her sister, Judy Toney of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Special thanks go to Melissa and Liz with Tabitha Hospice and the staff at York General Hearthstone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dennis and sisters, Janice and Carol.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Inurnment will take place in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to York-Adopt-A-Pet or to her family for later designation. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.