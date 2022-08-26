 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Katherine

Katherine

Katherine is a beauty queen with her stunning black coat. She is very loving and friendly and would be the... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York man killed in train accident

York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News