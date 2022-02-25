This is Kaiser. He is a 5 year old neutered male Keeshond. Kaiser was a breeder dog that has been... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
YORK – A man on a tour bus, which was traveling through York County on Interstate 80, set himself on fire inside the bus bathroom, prompting a…
More than 100 people who've been issued tribal medical marijuana identification cards have been arrested since the tribe opened South Dakota's first-ever cannabis store last year, officials said.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has been charged with felony flight to avoid arrest and she is facing a possible m…
An undercover officer met with the 32-year-old woman in a pharmacy parking lot three times last month to buy a half-gram of heroin each time, according to the affidavit for her arrest.
YORK – Trent Patchin, 36, of Gresham, has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony that carr…
YORK – Charges have been filed against a man who is accused of coming to York, strangling and beating a woman, as well as being a habitual criminal.
A week before his suspension, Luke Bonkiewicz's name appeared on a journal article in Police Quarterly examining instances of sexual violence against women within police departments. His name since has been removed from the article.
YORK – Gregory Meyers, II, 42, of York, earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being in violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry …
YORK – York County Attorney John Lyons has filed as a write-in candidate for the position of Seward County Attorney.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.