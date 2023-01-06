Just a freak accident, but it has happened before

On Monday night we all witnessed something that none of us could explain at the time.

Buffalo Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after trying to stand up after making a tackle.

I wasn’t actually watching the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, we received a phone call and only after someone told us to turn the channel we started to watch an unreal scene unfold on the field in front of all those players and fans.

When I first saw the hit what came to my mind immediately was that the blow to his chest had stopped his heart and that was only after an ESPN reporter said the CPR was being administered.

There was only one other time that I could remember anything like this happening, but it was not an event that received any media coverage just seconds after it took place.

During a baseball game a batter lined a pitch back to the pitcher and hit him square in the chest and the blow stopped his heart. This took place back in 2015 and Walker Johnson, a 14-year old pitcher was hit so hard that his heart stopped pumping.

In Walker’s case however, CPR was not needed as his heart started to pump again on its own. That don’t happen very often and it is very rare. This happened in March and Johnson was back on the mound pitching again in July.

Damar Hamlin’s situation was a lot worse and from the early reports following the event, things didn’t look to good.

There were reports that he received CPR on the field and one more time in the ambulance ride to the hospital. Later the latter of the two was disputed and apparently it didn’t happen.

Sometimes we don’t think about freak things like this happening and in both cases neither could have been avoided.

Sometimes when I am out covering a football game and one team is decidedly bigger than the other, you do worry about injury because of the size difference between the athletes.

This was not about size however it was just the hit and the timing of the hit that caused the heart to stop.

I remember when head trauma injuries were front and center in the media discussion and even some parents who after hearing what doctors had to say said, my son will not play football.

In football we can design equipment to keep players safer and minimize the risk of injury.

Not sure if there in any equipment that can be provided for players or actually anyone who takes a blow to the chest to prevent this from happening again.

High School sports

I spent the last two days covering first the girl’s portion of the Norm Manstedt Wrestling Invite on Thursday and on Friday I was back for the boy’s which is a two-day event.

I remember when I first started to cover wrestling and one of the first things I was noticed was the fans and the coaches. These fans are a breed apart and their passion goes unmatched to any sporting event I have ever covered.

The coaches, their styles and approach to coaching varies from one coach to another. Some are pretty calm and just sit there and give out instructions, while the next level of coaching is a lot more theatrical and entertaining.

Then there is the coach who after the match probably needs a shower as bad as his wrestler does. They are not only theatrical and entertaining, they get in a 20 minute workout in six minutes or less. They are jumping around and some can contort their body in a chair that I can’t explain.

Well I have some work to do with the results from the first day in Columbus so I had better get busy.

Hope you all have a great weekend and be careful and be safe if you have to travel.