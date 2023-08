YORK- A pair of aces were recorded at the York Country Club in late July.

On July 24th, Ron Manes carded the feat when he aced the No. 16 hole, 148 yards. during the Eastern Seniors’ Tournament.

Witnesses to the shot were Lloyd Rabel, Mark Eurek and Jim Jarzynka.

A few days later, on July 28, Teresa Lorang used a five-wood to cover the 150-yards on the No. 4 hole. Witnessing her shot was Ray Lorang, Pat Gartner and Dave Gartner.

