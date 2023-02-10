YORK -- Terry Julesgard has been hired to fill the role of water department manager at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District. Julesgard takes over the position held for seven years by Marie Krausnick, who was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022.

Julesgard is not new to Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts. He previously served as the general manager of the Lower Niobrara NRD, a resources technician at the Lewis and Clark NRD, and a conservation technician at the Upper Republican NRD. Other related career experiences include 11 years in production agriculture and four years as superintendent of Lincoln County Noxious Weed Control.

“We are pleased to have Terry join our staff,” said David Eigenberg, general manager. “He brings a wealth of natural resources experiences as well as leadership skills. We know he will do a great job for the people of this district.”

Julesgard holds a degree in Conservation and Environmental Systems with a business emphasis from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. In his free time, he enjoys being out in nature, spending time with family, and cooking.

The water department is the largest department in the Upper Big Blue NRD, representing a third of the staff and the annual budget. This department is tasked with the vital work of monitoring the quality and quantity of groundwater in the district.

About the Upper Big Blue NRD

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) protects lives, property and the future of the district through a wide range of stewardship, management, and education programs—from flood control to groundwater monitoring, from irrigation management to outdoor recreation. Activities and projects of the Upper Big Blue NRD are reviewed and approved by a locally elected board of directors. The Upper Big Blue NRD is one of 23 Natural Resources Districts across the state and includes all or part of Adams, Butler, Clay, Fillmore, Polk, Hamilton, Seward, Saline, and York Counties. For more information, visit www.upperbigblue.org/ or call (402) 362-6601.