LINCOLN – The Lincoln Journal Star released its boys basketball all-state selections this past weekend.
In Class B, as he did in the Omaha World-Herald, York senior Ryan Seevers was tabbed a second team selection by the LJS.
York had four players total named to all-state stature as seniors Garrett Ivey, Barrett Olson and Austin Phinney earned honorable mention.
Here are the rest of the selections concerning York News-Times coverage area teams.
Class C1
- Centennial: Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer, Sam Ehlers
- Fillmore Central: Dan Stoner, Keegan Theobald, Carson Asche
Class C2
- Cross County: Tanner Hollinger, Ashton Seim, Alex Noyd, James Elgin
- Heartland: Trev Peters
Class D1
- High Plains: Carter Urkoski, Ayden Hans
- McCool Junction: Mapieu Kouchinin, Carson McDonald
Class D2
- Exeter-Milligan: Marcus Krupicka
- Nebraska Lutheran: Trey Richert