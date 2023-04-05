LINCOLN – The Lincoln Journal Star released its boys basketball all-state selections this past weekend.

In Class B, as he did in the Omaha World-Herald, York senior Ryan Seevers was tabbed a second team selection by the LJS.

York had four players total named to all-state stature as seniors Garrett Ivey, Barrett Olson and Austin Phinney earned honorable mention.

Here are the rest of the selections concerning York News-Times coverage area teams.

Class C1

Centennial: Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer, Sam Ehlers

Maj Nisly, Lane Zimmer, Sam Ehlers Fillmore Central: Dan Stoner, Keegan Theobald, Carson Asche

Class C2

Cross County: Tanner Hollinger, Ashton Seim, Alex Noyd, James Elgin

Tanner Hollinger, Ashton Seim, Alex Noyd, James Elgin Heartland: Trev Peters

Class D1

High Plains: Carter Urkoski, Ayden Hans

Carter Urkoski, Ayden Hans McCool Junction: Mapieu Kouchinin, Carson McDonald

Class D2

Exeter-Milligan: Marcus Krupicka

Marcus Krupicka Nebraska Lutheran: Trey Richert