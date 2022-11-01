Jon Portillo of York is Inclusive Business Leader at Nebraska

LINCOLN -- Jon Portillo of York, a business administration major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is among 31 first-year students in the second cohort of the College of Business' Inclusive Business Leaders Program this fall.

The program strives to make business more inclusive for all by developing leaders focused on inclusion. The newest cohort takes a course together and receives formal mentoring, hands-on learning opportunities and student support services.

In the Inclusive Business Leaders course (BSAD 191), students learn about diversity, equity and inclusion through theory, group projects and discussions. In the spring, students will research an inequitable business practice and present their findings and potential solution for their capstone project.

Inclusive Business Leaders receive a $2,000 scholarship in their first year and customized learning opportunities. The program also provides academic and career support to ensure student success.

"Students benefit from the opportunities and resources available in the program because it provides them with a support system that is crucial to their success as they transition from high school into college," said Edgar Montoya, Inclusive Business Leaders and diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. "The program's curriculum helps prepare them to be more inclusive business leaders, not only at the College of Business, but in life beyond graduation."

The students can also participate in case competitions, visit various local businesses and work on community service projects. For students like Corey Nguyen, a sophomore marketing major from Carol Stream, Illinois, the program helped teach him more about himself and how he can help make the university a more inclusive environment.

"The IBL program pushed me to be the most inclusive I can be," said Nguyen, who now serves as a student mentor to the new cohort. "It offered ways for me to interact with my community while also learning about groups on campus that I might have had no clue about."