Isaac Twohig

Isaac Thomas Twohig, age 18 of York, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Omaha. He was born on April 27, 2004 to Dorothy Renee Crawford and Trevor Twohig at Albion. Isaac had worked at Petro, was an avid gamer, and liked to draw.

He is survived by his mother and stepdad, Dorothy Twohig and Matthew Meyer of York; brothers, Jeremiah Twohig of York and Dylan Mallula of Geneva; father, Trevor (Sarah) Twohig of Madison and grandparents, Anne Lock and Bozz of North Platte, Mary K. Waters of York and Bud and Doris Crawford of Washington State. He is also survived by his uncles, Tyler (Cindy) Volkmer of Brady, John Crawford of Washington State, Gary Dickes and Larry Dickes of Hartington, Terry Dickes of York and Bryan (Tina) Twohig of Fremont; several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jackie (Scott) Twohig and Tom Volkmer.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Metz Chapel. Isaac will be cremated following services. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1-8 p.m., with his family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. that evening at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.