A few voices rang out from various sections at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Not a chant, but the same message from a collection of fans — seemingly speaking for Husker Nation at large on Sunday afternoon.

“One more year,” they said — though, not in unison — after both Jaz Shelley and Isabelle Bourne went through their respective senior day moments.

Nebraska celebrated three seniors Sunday.

There’s Sam Haiby, a fifth-year playing on her COVID waiver after going through senior day last year.

And then there are fourth-years Shelley and Bourne, who have large and looming decisions to make.

Will they return for that one more year?

They haven’t quite figured that out yet. And that’s OK. The time for that will come.

“It’s pretty tough. There’s definitely a lot of things to weigh up,” Shelley said of her impending decision. “I need to get two pieces of paper and put down lists of pros and cons. It’s definitely a harder decision than I thought. It’s tough to make it during the season.”

Bourne added: “I’ve been away from home for four years now. Australia is a long way away. It is a hard decision, but it’s also hard to say no to not coming back here.”

But if this is it for either of the Australians? They did Nebraska proud.

The Huskers have at least one more game locked into the schedule — Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament — so they have at least one more chance to further cement their legacies before awards season.

Further cement, yes. What they’ve accomplished already is impressive in their own rights.

Shelley, who transferred to Nebraska from Oregon in 2022, prides herself as one of the most versatile players in the Big Ten. Even in a short time, she’s etched her name into Nebraska’s record books for not just individual games, but for career marks, too.

Bourne, who’s been with Nebraska for the entirety of her college career, is just 37 points away from becoming the 13th Husker in program history to eclipse the 1,200 points and 600 rebounds marks.

I could go on for several more paragraphs, but I’ll let two people who know them significantly better do the talking for a moment.

“They’re incredibly special players that have meant so much. It’s not just about what they bring to the basketball court, but really the approach they have every day,” coach Amy Williams said.

“... They really take pride in doing everything the right way. We talk a lot in our program about how you do anything is how you do everything. And those two young ladies just really approach everything with that mindset that they want to do it their very best.”

When asked about the three seniors, tears immediately began to run down Alexis Markowski’s face.

“I keep telling myself that Issie and Jaz are coming back,” Markowski said while crying. “... It’s hard. Allison (Weidner) was really emotional today because she knows she might have the chance to ever play with them again. It is just sad when people graduate and the impact they’ve had on me.

“They’ve changed my life and I love them. Whatever they decide to do, they’re gonna be great at and succeed in.”

Sunday was a day full of emotion.

Williams cried during the senior ceremony. So did Shelley. And Bourne. And the majority of the players on the bench.

As the emotions for everyone still ran high, Shelley couldn’t quite come up with the words to describe what this place means to her.

“I can’t even really describe it,” Shelley said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of something ever like this.”

Bourne felt the same.

She couldn’t think of one specific memory that sticks out from her four years. No, she couldn’t just name one. There are far too many.

The little girls coming up and asking for their autographs.

All their momentous wins. Spending all the quality time with her teammates.

Playing for Williams in general.

Playing in an arena, that not only drew 14,000 fans earlier this month, but one that featured devoted fans pleading for both of them to return for that one more year.

“I can point to so many different reasons why it’s been so great to play here,” Bourne said. “But obviously, playing in front of this crowd is something I’ll never ever get again.”

Unless she — and/or Shelley — decide to come back.