ICBA names Midwest Bank as one of best community banks to work for

YORK -- Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has named Midwest Bank as a 2022 Best Community Banks to Work For recipient.

The $990 million-asset bank was recognized for its family-oriented culture that engenders good will and camaraderie and reinforces a strong sense of community, the ICBA said in a news release.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” Midwest Bank President and CEO Doug Johnson said.

“We’ve focused on hiring good people and working hard to treat those employees well by supporting them in and out of work,” he says. “We’re proud to be a local bank that is known for supporting our employees, being active in our communities, and giving back to those that need it most.”

Midwest Bank is highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue representing community banks with $751 million to $1 billion in assets. Each self-nominated community bank’s full-time employees were asked to complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research agency.

Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement.

“Whether it was encouraging professional development, fostering creative and collaborative teams, or providing flexibility and guidance when needed, this year’s honorees demonstrate why community banking is so appealing for the more than 700,000 Americans who serve as financial stewards for their community every day,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is pleased to recognize Midwest Bank for its commitment to its employees and the customers and community they serve, and we wish them continued prosperity in the future.”

Midwest Bank has 10 locations in nine communities across eastern Nebraska serving the cities of Creighton, Deshler, Lincoln, Norfolk, Plainview, Pierce, Pilger, Wisner and York.