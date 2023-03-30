HENDERSON –After nine holes of golf in Superior the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals edged the Heartland Huskies 172-173 in a 14-team invite.

The Huskies had three golfers place in the top 10. Creighton Friesen’s 42 earned him seventh place, another 42 by Andrew Franz was good for eighth and 43 by Reeve Oswald picked up ninth place overall.

Other team members included Jacob Regier and Ryan Hiebner.

“I was really proud of the results for the first meet of the season. The boys did a great job bringing home the runner-up trophy in a 14-team meet,” said Heartland head coach Chad Buzek. “It was also great to have three top 10 medal winners as well.”

The Huskies next outing will be the Sandy Creek invite at the Clay Center Golf Course on Tuesday, April 4.