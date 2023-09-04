GRAND ISLAND — The 2023 Husker Harvest Days is gearing up to create a buzz in the agriculture industry, presenting an impressive showcase of new crop and cattle exhibits and products. Scheduled to take place from September 12 to 14 in Grand Island, NE, this event offers a unique opportunity for farmers and ranchers to engage with the latest advancements the industry has to offer.

“Exhibitors are pulling out all the stops to bring the latest livestock and row crop technologies for their customers,” says Matt Jungmann, Show Director. “But that’s just the beginning – our lineup includes several demonstrations and paratroopers jumping out of Chinooks. I’m truly excited; this year’s event carries forward our tradition of excellence and a premier showcase of the Western Cornbelt.”

One exhibit to add to your list is Chief’s All-American Farm, now expanded from four lots to an impressive twelve. Start by viewing a variety of floor plans from BonnaVilla homes, then check out the machine shed for all your tractors and equipment. Finally, explore the company’s 140,600-bushel grain bin system, complete with grain bin, leg, grain conditioning and elevator.

Beth Frerichs, Director of Marketing and Communications for Chief, remarked, “The Chief lot at Husker Harvest Days allows agricultural producers to envision being on an All-American Farm and what it can hold for future generations.”

In addition to Chief’s new exhibit, Husker Harvest Days includes a long list of new exhibits, products and demonstrations.

Nebraska Army National Guard, 2-134th (ABN) INF BN

Improved Health Screening

Crop Skills Challenge – University of Nebraska

AI – See & Spray Sprayers

FarmNext Innovators

UAVs

EVs

Autonomous Demonstrations

New products from Case IH

New product “along the path to autonomy” from Raven

New product from Polaris

New product from Kawasaki

New product from New Holland

To register for this year’s Husker Harvest Days, visit huskerharvestdays.com. Plan your visit to see everything new this year with the Husker Harvest Days app.