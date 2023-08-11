YORK — The York Noon Sertoma is selling raffle tickets for chance to win two tickets to the first home game featuring Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. and $100 cash. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20 and can be purchased from Sertoma Noon members to benefit educational scholarships and assist people with hearing loss expenses. The drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 (need not be present to win). If you are interested, please email Kelley at knelson@cornerstoneconnect.com or call (402) 366-1925. Thanks and GO HUSKERS!