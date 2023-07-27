YORK – Speaker Joan Wells will present a program Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West on August 16 at Noon at the York Area Senior Center.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and York County Aging Services as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

In 1867 and with a surplus of cattle in Texas, cattle drives brought hundreds of thousands of cattle to Nebraska. Herds were gathered near San Antonio, Texas and driven up the Western Trail to Ogallala, Nebraska. During these four-month long drives, cowboys would pass the time singing about life on the trail and to calm the cattle at night. Joan Wells and Kris Simon tell about the cattle drives and the origin of western music while singing the songs of the early day cowboys.

Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, please access our website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone (402) 474-2131, fax (402) 474-4852 or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.