How Was the Apostle Paul So Effective in Sharing the Gospel With Others?

Q: Is it right for Christians to live like the world in order to earn a right to tell others about the Gospel? I hear Bible teachers say that this is what the Apostle Paul taught, but I don’t think the Bible teaches that we can be like the world and follow Christ at the same time.

A: The Apostle Paul was an educated man, but he didn’t confine his preaching to just the educated. He preached wherever he went, never compromising the Gospel message.

Paul went to the synagogues and reasoned with the Jews, and also the Gentiles, concerning Jesus. He preached in the marketplace and scoffers said, “What does this babbler want to say?” Paul went to Mars Hill and proclaimed his message with boldness. He didn’t apologize for it. He observed their customs.

Why did they want to hear from Paul? He stood out from the crowd. He went straight to the heart of their curiosity and declared God’s truth—without compromise—and declared the one true God.