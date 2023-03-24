We have reached the conclusion of this season for Nebraska women’s basketball, as the Huskers couldn’t quite get over the hump in Lawrence against Kansas in the Super 16 of the WNIT.

My takeaways from Nebraska’s season-ending 64-55 loss.

1. Nebraska really missed Sam Haiby.

There’s no replacing experience. There’s no replacing someone who’s in the Top 10 in program history for games played. There’s no replacing someone who had been on a heater before going down earlier this week with a serious, season-ending leg injury against Northern Iowa.

If she’s healthy? This easily could have been a different story.

That’s absolutely zero disrespect to Kendall Moriarty, who got her first start of the season, or Jaz Shelley, who played all 40 minutes and primarily ran point for Nebraska with Haiby sidelined. Both of them finished in double figures, as Shelley scored 12 points with nine assists and Moriarty scored 10 — just one shy of her season-high.

Being out of system is a difficult thing to adjust to, and that showed from the jump. In the first five minutes of the game, Kansas ran out to an 11-3 lead. That’s one of many places where you see Haiby make her mark — setting the tone early.

For reference, Haiby left the Northern Iowa game early in the second quarter. She already had racked up five points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes of action. In NU’s first-round game against Missouri State, she scored 25 points. Nine of those came in the first quarter.

“Obviously we missed her. We missed her on the court with just everything she brings to the table,” NU coach Amy Williams said in a post-game radio interview on the Husker Radio Network. “... Everything she brings tot he table for our team, we miss. But more than any of that, just her presence, her leadership and her guidance.

“Although we really, desperately, missed that, I thought Jaz did everything in her power with her nine assists, one turnover, just really trying to control the game and making sure that everybody was on the same page. That’s something that we’ve typically leaned on Sam heavy for because she’s a fifth-year kid. … I thought Jaz took over as well as you could in that moment.”

2. Rebounding was a major, major factor in the loss.

Nebraska’s rebounding was abysmal. Not just in comparison to Kansas, but period.

The Huskers grabbed just 29 rebounds — the lowest the Huskers have had this season.

The last time Nebraska had fewer than 30 rebounds was last season’s Big Ten Tournament matchup with Michigan.

Of those 29 rebounds, nine of them came off the offensive glass.

Kansas, on the other hand, grabbed 46 rebounds. The Huskers have only allowed their opponents to grab 46 or more rebounds four times this season: against Rutgers (46), against Maryland (47), last week against Missouri State (47) and in that triple-overtime game against Kansas in December (68).

The rebounding machines in December were the same ones getting after it again in the WNIT, so it’s not like this was a surprise. Kansas is the 15th-best rebounding team in the nation, averaging 42.12 rebounds per game.

KU’s Taiyanna Jackson, who is third in all of Division I basketball in rebounds per game, notched 21 rebounds in December. She had 12 on Thursday. Chandler Prater had 10 boards in that triple-OT game. She paced the Jayhawks with 16 in the rematch.

3. Uncharacteristic free-throw shooting

The Huskers lost Thursday by nine points. They missed six free throws for a season-low percentage of 33.3% (other than their bizarre season opener where no one went to the line).

The Huskers only went to the charity stripe nine times, but only three free throws went in. Only Shelley and Isabelle Bourne went to the line.

Shelley, who shot a team-high 84.9% from the free throw line this season, missed four free throws. For context, Shelley had only missed 16 free throws all season before Thursday’s game — converting 90-of-106 before the loss to KU.

Bourne, who boasts a free throw percentage of 62.1%, went 2-of-4 from the line.

This is another aspect in which you wonder how much Haiby would have made a difference. She’s the middle of the pack for NU in terms of free throw percentage (76%), but she draws a lot of fouls. Haiby went to the line 100 times this season — third on the team behind Alexis Markowski (126) and Shelley.