LINCOLN -- Silas Allred defers credit to others — Husker teammates and coaches — after wins. The sophomore wrestler did so even after one of the program's most significant victories in recent years.

Allred knows just how far he's come in a short time. When the 197-pounder arrived at Nebraska three years ago, he was "absolutely destroyed" in the practice room.

"There's no other way to put it," Allred said. "I got destroyed."

He spent his first two seasons working behind five-year starter Eric Schultz. He also trained with Taylor Venz, another All-American and five-year starter at 184 pounds, and former 174-pound All-American and current assistant Robert Kokesh.

"Being around those guys, I was either going to get better or I was going to fall apart," Allred said. "I had great guys around me, pushing me to develop and who believed in me."

The results have shown during Allred's first season as a starter. He's 26-5 and recently defeated defending national champion Max Dean of Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament final.

Nebraska coach Mark Manning said that win proves Allred's skills work against the nation's best.

"His attention to detail has gotten better as the season's gone on," Manning said. "He's a different guy than he was in November."

Against Dean, Allred recorded three takedowns and gave up three escapes for a 6-3 win to become Nebraska's first Big Ten champ since 2015, when Kokesh won a title.

"There's been a bit of attention put on me since I won, but, honestly, my focus really hasn't changed," Allred said. "Winning Big Ten is awesome, but there's a much bigger goal now."

That goal is winning a national title.

The NCAA meet begins Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Allred is one of seven Huskers competing, and five are seeded in the top eight.

It will be Allred's first taste of nationals, and he's in one of the most difficult portions of the brackets regardless of weight. Allred is the eighth seed at 197 while Dean is ninth, meaning the two could have a rematch in the second round. Win that, and in the third round, Allred could see top-seeded and unbeaten Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh.

Allred hadn't wrestled many matches in the past two years, and shook off some competitive rust early in the season. He lost three of his last four matches before Christmas, but since has won 13 of 14.

"Now I'm feeling good and I'm confident in my wrestling. Everything's clicking for me, I feel like I'm hitting on all cylinders," Allred said. "It's doesn't matter who I'm wrestling against, I need to wrestle at a high pace. And whether I get my hand raised at the end of the match, I'm going to leave it all out there."

That's the mindset Manning wants all his wrestlers to have in Tulsa.

Five Huskers are expected to make deep runs — Mikey Labriola (seeded second at 174), Peyton Robb (third at 157), Liam Cronin (third at 125), Brock Hardy (fourth at 141) and Allred. The other two Huskers are Lenny Pinto (13th at 184) and Bubba Wilson (25th at 165).

"It's still about going there Thursday and taking care of business," Manning said.

Manning's team made an unexpected run to fifth place at nationals last season. After heavy graduation losses, this year's team has a much different look. Allred, Hardy and Pinto will be at nationals for the first time.

But Manning has been pleased with how this group has become a cohesive unit.

"The culture in the room is so special," Allred said. "We're always pulling for each other."

Tournament notes

* Labriola and Robb went into the Big Ten finals unbeaten before both were decisioned by Penn State wrestlers.

Labriola has been behind Penn State's Carter Starocci in the rankings throughout the season, while Robb had been No. 1 since New Year's before dropping to a third seed after the loss.

* Penn State will be the favorite to repeat as NCAA team champion.

The Nittany Lions had five individual champs at nationals in 2022 and three return. Iowa will be in the mix, too.

The Hawkeyes have a heavy favorite at 125 pounds in Spencer Lee, who is riding a 55-match winning streak. Teammate Real Woods is the top seed at 141.

* Also in the field at 197 is North Carolina State sophomore Isaac Trumble, a former state champ from Millard South. Trumble went 1-2 at nationals last year but comes in as a sixth seed this season.

Trumble, who has two wins against Allred this season, is 19-4, with two losses to Bonaccorsi and one to fifth-seeded Michael Beard of Lehigh.