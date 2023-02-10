YORK – For much of the past month or so, the York girls have struggled to score at the level they were earlier in the year. On Friday night, the Dukes regained their form in the first quarter, burying four of their first six 3-pointers, racing out to an 18-7 lead after eight minutes and holding serve the rest of the way for a 38-28 win.

“The start was the key. When you have a start like that, it kind of gets you into the flow of the game and some confidence. Any time a team gets a good start it’s hard to come back from,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Obviously Seward battled, it’s a great team and they cut it to two, but I loved how our girls responded to that and kept attacking. It was hard to score because of their defense, but for the most part it was a good basketball game.”

Seward opened the game on a 5-1 run, but York quickly caught fire offensively. Rylyn Cast knocked down a shot through contact and converted the and-one, while Chloe Koch answered with a trey to put the Dukes in front 7-4 with 4:55 left in the opening stanza.

Kiersten Portwine knocked down a 3-ball and rolled in another shot shortly after to cap a personal 5-0 run and make it 12-5 with 2:55 left, but the Dukes still weren’t done. After a pair of missed shots and two offensive rebounds, Lainey Portwine canned a third-chance trey to cap a 14-0 York run and put the Dukes on top by 10 with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter.

Seward got a bucket to stop the run, but Lauryn Haggadone splashed down a shot from beyond the arc to give the Dukes an 18-7 lead with eight minutes in the books.

York made four of its first six shots from downtown, but the shots stopped falling with regularity after that. The Dukes scored four points in the second quarter but still led by nine at the break because a salty defensive performance limited Seward to six points of its own in the second frame.

The Bluejays found a form offensively to start the third quarter, knocking down back-to-back treys as they capitalized on three straight York turnovers to make it a 22-20 ballgame.

Koch had a needed answer, finding nothing but nylon on a 3-ball with five minutes left in the stanza, but Seward countered with a three of its own from Ona Stuzman.

Both sides struggled to put the ball in the net after that, with a Kiersten Portwine field goal at the 1:05 mark the only points scored in the final four minutes of the third quarter as the Dukes took a 27-23 lead into the final eight minutes.

Koch opened the fourth quarter with a jumper and Haggadone cashed in on a pair of free throws to put the Dukes in front by eight with 5:18 left in the ballgame, but Seward answered back with four freebies of its own to trim the deficit in half with 4:06 to play.

With York still up by four as the seconds ticked away, Seward resorted to fouling and extending the game at the line. Mia Burke and Kiersten Portwine each connected on both ends of two separate one-and-ones, extending the lead back to eight with 1:23 remaining.

After Seward split a pair of free throws, Cast went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Haggadone crashed the offensive glass for a critical rebound. The next foul put York in the double bonus, and Haggadone hit both to put York up 37-28.

Cast added another free throw in the final seconds to make the final margin 38-28 as York held Seward without a field goal over the final 12 minutes of the ballgame to clinch a 10-point win on senior night.

“The free-throw shooting was big for us tonight. We had a one-and-one with Mia, a one-and-one with Kiki, and we hit them,” Kern said. “When you hit all those shots, it makes things a lot easier. To be able to be clutch at the line down the stretch was a big moment for us.”

York shot just 10 of 33 (30.3%) from the floor and 6 of 19 (31.6%) from three, but the Dukes connected on 11 of 17 free throws – including 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter to ice the ballgame.

Kiersten Portwine led all scorers with 12 points in the win, while Koch followed with eight and Haggadone netted four of her seven in the final stanza. Cast finished with five points, Lainey Portwine tallied three, Burke recorded two and Cynley Wilkinson rounded out the scoring with one.

Seward hit three of its six triples in the third quarter but otherwise struggled offensively all game long. The Bluejays finished a woeful 23.1% (9 of 39) from the floor and 4 of 20 (20%) from three.

After Stutzman’s 3-ball cut it to 25-23 midway through the third, Seward did not make a field goal the rest of the game. The Bluejays also went 6 of 9 at the charity stripe.

Eden Schulz led Seward with seven points in defeat, while Stutzman and Karlee Baack both added six.

York lost the turnover battle 17-12 but unofficially crashed the glass to the tune of a 31-18 rebounding advantage as the Dukes improved to 16-3 and sent the senior class out with a win in their final regular-season game at the Duke Dome.

York will close the regular season next week with a pair of road games at Waverly and Hastings.

“We have great support, and we’re so thankful for the opportunity to play in front of this crowd,” Kern said. “This court is special, it’s a fun place. These seniors have won a lot of games on this court, and we missed Josie Loosvelt tonight – she’s battling the flu. It was great to go out with a win for the seniors on senior night.”