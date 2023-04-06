YORK – The Osceola Bulldogs, a state qualifier in D2, led the list of first team selections in the Crossroads Conference.

Both senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson were selected in Class D2 All-State.

Along with Zelasney and Gustafson, also selected for the CRC first team were; senior Trey Richert of Nebraska Lutheran, junior Tanner Hollinger of Cross County and McCool Junction freshman Carson McDonald.

Richert led the area in scoring at 21.4 points per game and in free throw shooting as he knocked down 70 of 79 for 87%. He was also second in steals.

Hollinger put up 14.8 points a night, was third in rebounding at seven per game and fifth in free throw percentage at 75%.

McDonald averaged 12.5 points, led the area in 3-point percentage at 39% and tied for fourth in assists at three per game.

The second team included area selections of Ashton Seim a junior from Cross County, Mapieu Kouchinin a sophomore from McCool Junction and Carter Urkoski, a freshman from High Plains.

The remainder of the area players were listed as honorable mention: Cross County: Alex Noyd, James Elgin, Hayden Allen; Exeter-Milligan: Marcus Krupicka; Hampton: Wyatt Dose; High Plains: Ayden Hans; McCool Junction: Trent Neville, Ryland Garretson; Nebraska Lutheran: Trevor Hueske.

The following CRC seniors were selected to play in the CRC-Goldenrod Conference All-Star game Memorial Day weekend in Central City; Zelasney, Richert, Cameron Hoins, Pierce, Krupicka, Hueske, Zach Hoins of BDS, Carson Borgman of East Butler, Kolton Neujahr of Osceola and Neville.

Alternates are: Garrett Tachovsky of Dorchester and Allen of Cross County.

CRC First Team: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, Senior; Kale Gustafson, Osceola, Junior; Tanner Hollinger, Cross County, Junior; Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, Senior; Carson McDonald, McCool Junction, Freshman.

Second Team: Cameron Hoins, BDS, Senior; Ashton Seim, Cross County, Junior; Mapieu Kouchinin, McCool Junction, Sophomore; Carter Urkoski, High Plains, Freshman; Alex Pierce, East Butler, Senior.