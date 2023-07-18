Hundreds of Nebraskans have taken advantage of a scholarship program that provides financial assistance to college students pursuing degrees in high-demand career fields since the program started three years ago.

Created by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Legislature in 2020, the Nebraska Career Scholarship was designed as a way to combat “brain drain” by incentivizing high-performing students to stay in Nebraska for college and connect them with an internship before graduating.

To date, about 557 students enrolled in programs such as engineering, health care and computer science in the University of Nebraska system have received scholarships provided by the state, with 226 of those students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A little more than half of those scholarships have gone to students pursuing engineering degrees — the university has prioritized growing its engineering programs — while 20% of scholarship recipients are enrolled in computer science, 20% are in health care programs and 4% percent of students are enrolled in math programs.

NU President Ted Carter said the scholarship program is “already making a significant difference” for students.

“This forward-thinking investment by state leaders is making us more competitive for top students in high-growth fields — a win for access, affordability and Nebraska’s workforce,” he said.

At the Nebraska State College System, which grants Career Scholarships to students enrolled in programs ranging from business administration to criminal justice to education, 628 students have received awards since the program’s inception.

As the Career Scholarship program moves into its fourth year, the total funding available will increase to the maximum amount of $8 million for the university system and $4 million for state colleges set by the Legislature.

That will help more students like Adelina Redlin, a recent graduate of Elkhorn South High School who said the Career Scholarship played a major role that pushed UNL above the University of Kansas and Kansas State University on her list of colleges.

This fall, Redlin will receive a Career Scholarship totaling $14,000 to attend UNL, where she plans to major in speech language pathology and minor in Spanish with plans to work as a speech therapist in elementary schools after graduating.

“It definitely played a big factor in choosing a college,” said Redlin, who also plans to join the Cornhusker Marching Band. “It was important to me to not be drowning in debt.”

Grand Island native Gracie Woods learned she was eligible to receive $10,000 annually through the Career Scholarship program earlier this year as she decided between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Northwest Missouri State University.

Woods said the scholarship will go a long way to helping her pay for school, where she plans to become a physician assistant in the Kearney Health Opportunities Program, a pipeline that puts young health care professionals in rural areas of the state with the greatest need of those services.

“It’s such a blessing to receive,” Woods said. “It’s going to help with the financial burden of college and allow me to focus more of my time and studying and classwork.”

While the scholarship has been pointed to as an effective recruiting tool to keep top Nebraska students close to home as they pursue a post-secondary education, university and college leaders say students who receive scholarships are also more likely to finish their degree.

Students attending NU who received a Career Scholarship had higher retention rates (78%) compared to those without (72%), while the same was true across programs at the State College System, where scholarship recipients saw higher retention rates (86%) than non-scholarship recipients (67%).

Aspen Lund, who was in the first cohort of Nebraska students to receive a Career Scholarship when she first enrolled at Chadron State College two years ago, said the scholarship covered the cost of tuition, but also required she complete an in-state internship before graduating.

Now in her junior year as a rangeland management major, the West Point native said the scholarship — she’s one of 31 students in the program to receive assistance through the new state program last year — has given her opportunities, many of them hands-on, to explore a growing career field.

“My long-term goal was to be a veterinarian, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to go to college that long,” Lund said. “But now I’m in a very versatile degree where if I decided to go to vet school, I easily could.”

At Chadron State, Lund has learned vegetation management practices, the effects of grazing animals on soils and grasslands, and has experience managing livestock and horses. Last spring, she even learned how to break a colt in partnership with a professor.

All of those experiences will help her land a good job after graduation, she said, either in Nebraska or nearby.

Plus, Lund added, the Career Scholarship will continue to open doors even after college: “It looks really good on a future resume.”