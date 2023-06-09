Several high tech manufacturers are apparently looking at setting up shop on a site near Fremont for a potential semiconducter project.

According to emails obtained by the Fremont Tribune, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has been communicating with an official associated with a semiconductor and microchip production effort called Project Silicon Heartland in an effort to possibly woo four massive chip manufacturing firms to the city's new inland port.

Fremont approved the inland port earlier this year on 1,500 acres of land south of Fremont near U.S. 275.

The email between Spellerberg and Trent Overhue, chairman of the board of directors of Nantero Inc., details how four microchip production firms could land at the new inland port and explains in detail their extensive utility needs.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman, who is the chairperson of the Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority Board, said excitement about the potential of tech firms coming to Fremont should be tempered, because the inland port is in its infancy stages. He also said preparing land, utilities and securing projects can take years.

But, Heineman added, if the semiconductor project ends up calling the Fremont Inland Port home, it would transform the community in incredible ways.

“It would be a game-changer. We are talking somewhere between 500 to 2,000 jobs, and they are higher-paying jobs. No one should get ahead of themselves. There are still a lot of things that need to be accomplished before this could come into fruition,” Heineman said. “It is a huge positive. Part of the reason the Fremont Inland Port Authority is being considered is because we have 1,500 acres that will be developed. That is a challenge for a lot of other communities and states. They simply do not have the land to do the development.”

Spellerberg also warned about too much premature excitement, agreeing with Heineman that any talks with potential firms are preliminary. However, he, too, felt the tech firms could be “a game changer.”

“These are the kinds of jobs we want to bring to the area with the inland port. These are just fantastic jobs,” Spellerberg said. “This is an industry that would make an impact on the community. I think it also speaks highly on Fremont and Nebraska and what we have to offer.”

Heineman said efforts to bring the high-tech manufacturing firms to the inland port was part of President Joe Biden's CHIPS Act of 2022, signed into law in August 2022. That legislation, being implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, aims to bring more semiconductor research and manufacturing to the U.S.

Heineman said that federal effort could work in combination with LB616, a bill proposed by state Sen. Mike McDonnell aimed at helping attract semiconductor firms to the Cornhusker state.

“Obviously, there is a tremendous effort at the federal level to bring the semiconductor industry back from Asia. I know (the inland port) is going to put in an application for federal dollars,” Heineman added.

Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, also cautioned against being too overly optimistic about the project, but she agreed with Heineman’s sentiments about the transformative nature of such a development at the inland port.

“This is exactly the kind of project we would love to see in the port authority, something that is going to create high-quality jobs, that is going to buffer the national supply chain. It is exciting to see these kinds of companies have interest in our project,” Skiles said.

Scenarios explained in email

Overhue wrote to Spellerberg on May 15, explaining that the two needed to “get caught up on the project from the city’s point of view.”

“This may have been a misunderstanding on my part, as I had thought individual projects would be reviewed by the Inland Port Board and a development agreement with the port … which is why I have been patiently waiting for that to be organized,” Overhue wrote. “Sounds like we should loop in both (the city and Inland Port) to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

Overhue then proposed having four companies possibly come to the Inland Port in the future, describing “the big one being Skywater” as well as LA Semiconductor, Hyperion and his own company Nantero, Inc.

Project Silicon Heartland is a consortium of some of the biggest semiconductor and chip manufacturers in the United States, including firms such as Skywater, Nantero, LA Semiconductor, SGH, Photonics, Hyperion, Smart Modular Technologies and KPH Technology.

Overhue said that in addition to the Fremont site, Project Silicon Heartland officials are eyeing several sites around Omaha, as well as possibly in the Kansas City metro region.

“Right now, we are looking at a lot of side options. I have been helping field a lot of site inquiries. I do like the Omaha metro area as a site for this. Fremont is definitely an attractive option,” Overhue said. “I am hopeful this project will change the trajectory for the state and attract other industries.”

According to the organization’s website, officials view Nebraska as “a wonderful location for a semiconductor cluster due to its advantageous location, strong economy, supportive business climate, military importance and affordable utility rates.”

“As a central hub for transportation and commerce, Nebraska’s access to major highways, railroads and airports make it easy for businesses to transport goods and reach customers across the country. In addition, the state offers aggressive incentives, low operating costs and an affordable skilled workforce, all of which make it attractive to businesses of all sizes,” officials wrote on the website. “Nebraska has a reputation for being a welcoming and supportive community, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to innovation. Overall, the combination of a skilled workforce, business-friendly climate, central location and government support make Nebraska an excellent choice for building a semiconductor business.”

Skiles said talks with the technology consortium and individual companies is extremely preliminary, and noted that the recruitment of companies to the Inland Port is a long, drawn-out process and can take years of negotiations and planning, much of which is confidential because of competition for firms between communities and states.

“I feel like it is a little speculative at this point. We said at our (last meeting) how the economic development happens. We get a number of requests from companies, some pan out, but most don’t,” Skiles said. “We are early on in the stages of this. It usually takes a company a long time to make a decision.

“When we work with companies, we try very, very hard to protect their confidentiality until they are ready to make a decision. At the time they are ready to make a decision, they’ll usually have a formal announcement,” Skiles added. “We are a little bit speculative, and we are probably competing with other sites and other states at this point. But, it is an exciting example of what could happen. There is still a lot of investigation to happen.”