POLK – The High Plains volleyball team took to its home floor for the second time this season Tuesday night as they welcomed the East Butler Tigers to town for a Crossroads Conference matchup.

The Storm got off to an early start with a decisive win in the opening set and maintained that momentum all the way through, breaking out the brooms in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 sweep to move to 2-0 on the season.

Stats for both teams were not available. High Plains will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Fullerton Warriors. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Polk.