High Plains and Centennial combine to send nine grapplers to championship round of Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS – With the first day of the Norm Manstedt Wrestling Invite in the books, the Centennial Broncos and High Plains Storm have several wrestlers still alive in the championship bracket.

A total of 21 teams opened action on Friday and by the end of the day the Lincoln East Spartans have a strong hold on the team race with 84 points and Columbus another Class A team is second with 64.5.

Battle Creek is third with 50, York is fourth with 49 and Valentine rounds out the top five with 43.5.

Centennial is sitting in 12th place with 28 points and in 14th the High Plains Storm has 19.

Action today will resume at 9:30 a.m.

Centennial

Starting at 106 pounds, freshman Kasten Ruether went 3-0 and improved his record to 19-4 on the year. His wins came against Tekemah-Herman’s Ty Strode (8-4) decision; Jaeden Forbes of Adams Central in 14 seconds and York’s Ty Erickson with a pin in 3:43.

Ruether who came into the season rated No. 5 in Class C will take on Hayden Schmit a freshman from David City with a record of 11-9.

The only other Bronco to post a clean slate during the first day was junior Jarrett Dodson who improved to 25-3 with wins over Ethan Cozad of Valentine; Daymeion VanMetre of Kearney Catholic; Franklin Musungay of York and Kaden Brownlow of Columbus. Three of the four wins were by pin.

Dodson will take on Jaden McFarland a junior who is wrestling unattached.

At 126 pounds Garrison Schernikau went 1-1 and his win came against Kaden Knake of Syracuse a 7-1 decision. Schernikau 20-5 will battle Rowan Jarosik (23-3) a sophomore from South Central Unified in the quarterfinals.

In the 160-pound bracket, Breckin Schoepf a senior went 2-1 and he improved to 21-4 with wins over Jason White of David City and Tyler Zwingman of Columbus. Schoepf will match up in the quarterfinals against Diego Maganda (15-2) of Schuyler.

The fifth Bronco to make the field of eight in the championship field of the 170-pound bracket was junior Cyrus Songster. Songster defeated Caleb Sharman of High Plains and Grant Osborne of Wahoo.

Songster (16-9) will take on Valentine’s Cayden Lamb, a senior with a record of 7-1.

High Plains

Of the Storm’s six wrestlers competing, four of them kept their championship hopes alive.

At 160 pounds, Class D No. 2 rated Wyatt Urkoski and 113-pounder Hudson Urkoski went through day one without a loss.

Wyatt defeated David City’s Jason White (1:48); Columbus’ Tyler Zwingman (14-1) and Centennial’s Schoepf in 2:56.

The three wins improved the junior's record to 20-3 and he will take on Isaac Pistulka (17-3) of West Holt.

Hudson (20-5) leveled all opponents in front of him as he defeated Kellen Forrest of Kearney Catholic; Gavin Mauch of Boone Central and Jorge Monzon of Schuyler.

He will face off against York’s Isaac Ciro in the quarterfinals.

At 106 pounds, Levi Russell stumbled once, but he also picked up one win to improve to 19-3 with a win over Lauden Grooms of Valentine.

Russell will take on Ryan Stusse a junior from Valentine with a record of 16-2.

In the 132-pound weight class, sophomore Gage Friesen defeated Schuyler’s Jesus Hernandez and Trace Buechle of Valentine. Despite two wins and two losses he advanced to the championship bracket and will take on Pierce freshman Brenden Bolling.